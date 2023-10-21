Betting Guides

How To Bet On UFC 294 in Canada | CAN Sports Betting Sites

UFC 294 will head to Abu Dhabi as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev gets set to defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski at Etihad Arena. Makhavhev will be the heavy favorite at -250 odds while Volkanovski will be a +210 underdog after taking the fight on short notice.

Sports betting in Canada is legal, so Canadians have several different options to bet on the fight. Bettors in many provinces are still forced to accept worse odds from their local lottery corporations, however, there are better alternatives for betting on the UFC fights this weekend.

The top online sportsbooks like BetOnline and Bodog are giving away free bets on and bonus cash for UFC 294. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and receive up to $1,000 in free bets for Makhachev vs Volkanovski.

To learn how to bet on UFC 294 in Canada and get free bets for Makhachev vs Volkanovski, read on below.

How To Bet On UFC 294 in Canada

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC 294
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on UFC 294 in Canada

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

  • 🥊 UFC 294
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • 📺 How to Watch: PPV
  • 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 294’s main card will feature two main events as Islam Makhhachev will take on Alexander Volkanovksi in the lightweight title bout and Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev will see each other for a middleweight bout.

Just a few weeks ago, UFC 294 was in question as two of the main fighters withdrew due to injury.

Now the main event will have Alexander Volkanovski stepping in less than a two-week notice. He’s a huge underdog in the rematch with +210 odds at the top online sportsbooks while Makhachev sits with -250 odds to win.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

Bet Alexander Volkanovski Islam Makhachev Play
Moneyline +210 -250 BetOnline logo
Rounds Over 4.5 (-110) Under (-118) BetOnline logo

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: Lightweight Champion
  • Age: 31
  • Country: Russia
  • Height: 5’10” (178 cm)
  • Reach 70.5″
  • Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 24-1-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: Featherweight Champion
  • Age: 335/li>
  • Country: Australia
  • Height: 5’6″ (167.64 cm)
  • Reach 71.5”
  • Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 26-2-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)
[/su_table]

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

Islam Makhachev was in control for the majority of the first fight and it’s hard to see that changing in the rematch.

There are a few different factors hurting Volkanovski’s chances of remaining competitive on Saturday. Not only is he moving up from featherweight, but Volkanovski is fresh off of arm surgery and had an abbreviated camp. He is also taking this fight on short notice after Charles Oliveira backed out due to injury.

In the first fight, Makhachev landed clear counters and even wobbled Volkanovski a few times. Makhachev will have the advantage in the octagon and should have no issues retaining his gold in Abu Dhabi, where any close scorecards will likely go his way.

Bet on Makhachev to win on the moneyline at -250.

TakeMakhachev (-250)
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
