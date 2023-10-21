How To Bet On UFC 294 in Canada | CAN Sports Betting Sites

UFC 294 will head to Abu Dhabi as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev gets set to defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski at Etihad Arena. Makhavhev will be the heavy favorite at -250 odds while Volkanovski will be a +210 underdog after taking the fight on short notice.

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

🥊 UFC 294

📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0

Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 294’s main card will feature two main events as Islam Makhhachev will take on Alexander Volkanovksi in the lightweight title bout and Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev will see each other for a middleweight bout.

Just a few weeks ago, UFC 294 was in question as two of the main fighters withdrew due to injury.

Now the main event will have Alexander Volkanovski stepping in less than a two-week notice. He’s a huge underdog in the rematch with +210 odds at the top online sportsbooks while Makhachev sits with -250 odds to win.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Lightweight Champion

: Lightweight Champion Age : 31

: 31 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 70.5″

70.5″ Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)

150 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 24-1-0

: 24-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Featherweight Champion

: Featherweight Champion Age : 335/li>

: 335/li> Country : Australia

: Australia Height : 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

: 5’6″ (167.64 cm) Reach 71.5”

71.5” Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)

155 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 26-2-0

: 26-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

Islam Makhachev was in control for the majority of the first fight and it’s hard to see that changing in the rematch.

There are a few different factors hurting Volkanovski’s chances of remaining competitive on Saturday. Not only is he moving up from featherweight, but Volkanovski is fresh off of arm surgery and had an abbreviated camp. He is also taking this fight on short notice after Charles Oliveira backed out due to injury.

In the first fight, Makhachev landed clear counters and even wobbled Volkanovski a few times. Makhachev will have the advantage in the octagon and should have no issues retaining his gold in Abu Dhabi, where any close scorecards will likely go his way.

Bet on Makhachev to win on the moneyline at -250.