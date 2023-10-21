How To Bet On UFC 294 in Florida | FL Sports Betting Sites

Islam Makhachev will put his lightweight gold on the line this weekend against Alexander Volkanovski, who will take the place of Charles Oliveira on short notice. MMA fans in Florida can bet on UFC 294 and claim up to $5,250 in free bonus cash for the title fight this weekend.

The Florida sports betting market has been halted since December 2021 but there has been some progress on that front recently. In fact, sports betting in Florida could resume by the end of the year or early in 2024.

While MMA fans wait for a resolution, they can still bet on Makhachev vs Volkanovski and the rest of the UFC 294 card with the best offshore betting sites. The top online sportsbooks are giving away up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets for the UFC 294 card.

Read on below to learn how to bet on UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski in Florida and claim free bets for the title fight this weekend.

How To Bet On UFC 294 in Florida

Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC 294 Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on UFC 294 in Florida

The Best Florida Sports Betting Offers For UFC 294

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

🥊 UFC 294

📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0

Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 294 is going to look a little different than what was originally planned after fighters had to pull out due to injury. Instead, the UFC 294 card will feature some of the best fighters of this era.

One of them was, Alexander Volkanovski, who will step in for Charles Oliveira to take on lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

The top online sportsbooks have Makhachev as the overwhelming favorite at -250 odds. Meanwhile, Volanovski had less than a two-week notice and will be going into the fight with +210 odds.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Lightweight Champion

: Lightweight Champion Age : 31

: 31 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 70.5″

70.5″ Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)

150 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 24-1-0

: 24-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Featherweight Champion

: Featherweight Champion Age : 335/li>

: 335/li> Country : Australia

: Australia Height : 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

: 5’6″ (167.64 cm) Reach 71.5”

71.5” Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)

155 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 26-2-0

: 26-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

Volkanovski has his hands full with Makhachev in this one but don’t count him out just yet.

Not only will he be fighting on short notice, but Volkanovski is also coming off of an arm surgery in July. Still, Volkanovski performed well enough to steal points on some scorecards in the first fight and has been excellent at making adjustments throughout his career. With that being said, it’s hard to see this fight ending early.

Bet on Volkanovski to win by decision (+475) at UFC 294.