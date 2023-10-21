How To Bet On UFC 294 in Nevada | NV Sports Betting Sites

UFC 294 will kick off an action-packed fight card from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon. With the preliminary card beginning as early as 7 a.m. PST, the best Nevada sports betting sites are giving away free bets and bonus cash for UFC 294.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski will headline the main event but there are a few other marquee matchups on the UFC 294 card, including a bout between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Read on to learn how to bet on UFC 294 in Nevada and claim free bets for the lightweight title fight.

How To Bet On UFC 294 in Nevada

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

🥊 UFC 294

📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0

Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

The main card will feature a lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski.

While the fight was originally supposed to feature Makhachev vs Oliveira, due to injury Volkanovski was called up for the title fight. It’s a rematch fight between the pair with Makhachev drawing blood first.

Coming in with less than two weeks’ notice, Volkanovski is a huge underdog at +210 odds while Makhachev has -250 odds to win the main event.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Lightweight Champion

: Lightweight Champion Age : 31

: 31 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 70.5″

70.5″ Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)

150 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 24-1-0

: 24-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Featherweight Champion

: Featherweight Champion Age : 335/li>

: 335/li> Country : Australia

: Australia Height : 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

: 5’6″ (167.64 cm) Reach 71.5”

71.5” Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)

155 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 26-2-0

: 26-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

Even though Makhachev will have the home crowd and judges on his side, it’s hard not to like Volkanovski’s chances at his current price tag. Volkanovski enters with +210 odds to win the fight but appears to fare better than that in this first fight.

Makhachev’s stamina will be something to watch in the rematch. The lightweight champion started to breathe heavily as early as Round 2 and nearly ran out of gas in the fina minute.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski seemed to improve as the fight went on and has historically been good at making adjustments throughout his career. Despite having a limited camp and fighting on short notice, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Volkanovski give Makhachev a run for his money in Abu Dhabi.

Look for Volkanovski to get his revenge and win the rematch on the scorecards on Saturday.