UFC gold will be on the line in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title in a rematch versus Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev was originally scheduled for a bout with Charles Oliveira, who was injured in camp in the leadup to the fight, meaning that Volkanovski will be stepping into the octagon on short notice.

The best NC sportsbooks have Volkanovski pegged as a +210 underdog while Makhachev is down as a -250 betting favorite to retain his title.

In North Carolina, bettors have access to the best online sportsbooks, whichs means that they can claim up to $1,000 in free bets for Makhachev vs Volkanovski. Scroll down to learn how to bet on UFC 294 in North Carolina and get free bets for the MMA fights this weekend.

How To Bet On UFC 294 in North Carolina

Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC 294 Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on UFC 294 in North Carolina

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Offers For UFC 294

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

🥊 UFC 294

📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0

Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 294’s main event will feature Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2. While Charles Oliveira and Makhachev were expected to headline the event, Oliveira was sidelined due to injury.

Now the fight will be a rematch between Makhachev and Volkanovski. With less than two weeks to prepare, Volkanovski is coming with a severe disadvantage for the lightweight title bout.

The top online sportsbook priced, Volkanovksi is a huge underdog with +210 odds to win. Makhachev should come into the fight confident, having won the first bout between the two of them. He’ll be sitting comfortably at -250 odds to win the fight in Abu Dhabi.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Lightweight Champion

: Lightweight Champion Age : 31

: 31 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 70.5″

70.5″ Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)

150 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 24-1-0

: 24-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Featherweight Champion

: Featherweight Champion Age : 335/li>

: 335/li> Country : Australia

: Australia Height : 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

: 5’6″ (167.64 cm) Reach 71.5”

71.5” Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)

155 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 26-2-0

: 26-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

[/su_table]

Makhachev and Volkanovski went the distance and had their first fight and it’s hard to see anything different happening on Saturday. While Volkanovski will be fighting on short notice, he’s had a penchant for making adjustments throughout his career.

The rematch is also expected to be closer than the first bout. In that fight, Makhachev entered as a -360 betting favorite compared to just -250 on Saturday. As a result, the rematch appears even more likely to go to the judges’ scorecards.

Bet on over 4.5 rounds (-110) at BetOnline.