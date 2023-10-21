How To Bet On UFC 294 in South Carolina

UFC 294 will be live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as Islam Makhachev will defend his title in a rematch versus Alexander Volkanovski. South Carolina hasn’t legalized sports betting yet but that doesn’t mean MMA fans have to drive to out of state to place their UFC bets.

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

🥊 UFC 294

📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0

Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Despite multiple injuries, UFC 294 was saved when Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman stepped up to fight. Now the promotion features a very compelling card as Volkanovski takes on Islam Makhachev in a rematch fight for the lightweight title bout. While Usman will see Khamzat Chimaev in the octagon for a middleweight fight.

The top online sportsbooks have Islam Makhachev as the favorite to win at -250 odds over Volkanovski, who sits at +210 odds.

Volkanovski will head into the fight very unprepared with less than a two-week notice, which will give him a huge disadvantage against Makhachev in their second meeting.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Lightweight Champion

: Lightweight Champion Age : 31

: 31 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 70.5″

70.5″ Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)

150 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 24-1-0

: 24-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Featherweight Champion

: Featherweight Champion Age : 335/li>

: 335/li> Country : Australia

: Australia Height : 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

: 5’6″ (167.64 cm) Reach 71.5”

71.5” Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)

155 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 26-2-0

: 26-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

UFC 294 will feature a rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

While Makhachev won the first fight by decision, Volkanovski actually stole some rounds on the judges scorecards and nearly 45 percent of fans had him winning the fight.

This time around, the featherweight king will be fighting on short notice and will face some challenges as a result of a recent arm surgery and an abbreviated camp. He will also be dealing with some hometown bias from the judges and a raucous crowd in Abu Dhabi, which could tilt the odds against him even further.

Instead of eating the juice with Makhachev on the moneyline, there might be more value on taking this fight to go the distance. In a fight that could truly go either way, it’s more likely that two of the top 3 pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC will leave this bout up to the judges.

Take the over 4.5 rounds (-110) on Saturday.