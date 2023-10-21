How To Bet On UFC 294 in Texas | TX Sports Betting Sites

UFC 294 will be live from Abu Dhabi this weekend with one of the best fight cards remaining on the 2023 schedule. Islam Makhachev will put his lightweight belt on the line versus Alexander Volkanovski, who will be fighting on short notice. The UFC 294 main card will also feature a few high-profile fights, including Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev and Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker.

In Texas, sports betting is still not regulated but MMA fans don’t have to drive out of state to bet on UFC 294. Instead, the top online sports betting sites are giving away free bets for the UFC fights this weekend.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on UFC 294 in Texas and claim your free MMA bets.

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

🥊 UFC 294

📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0

Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

The main card will feature a lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski.

While the fight was originally supposed to feature Makhachev vs Oliveira, due to injury Volkanovski was called up for the title fight. It’s a rematch fight between the pair with Makhachev drawing blood first.

Coming in with less than two weeks’ notice, Volkanovski is a huge underdog at +210 odds while Makhachev has -250 odds to win the main event.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Lightweight Champion

: Lightweight Champion Age : 31

: 31 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 70.5″

70.5″ Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)

150 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 24-1-0

: 24-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Featherweight Champion

Age : 33

: 335/li> Country : Australia

: Australia Height : 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

: 5’6″ (167.64 cm) Reach 71.5”

71.5” Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)

155 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 26-2-0

: 26-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

The total rounds for this fight is set at 4.5 rounds with the under favored at -118 odds.

The first fight went to a decision and the rematch seems even more likely to go the distance. Volkanovski has been tremendous at making adjustments throughout his career, so I’m expecting a close fight, even on short notice. Makhachev seemed like he was running out of gas in the first fight but will have the home crowd on his side in this one. Not only will this fight to go the distance on Saturday but there should be value on this line all the way down to -110.

Take over 4.5 rounds in Makhachev vs Volkanovski.