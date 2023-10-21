Betting Guides

How To Bet On UFC 294 in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
Bet on UFC 294 in Utah and claim up to $1,000 in free bets from the top offshore betting sites. Even though sports betting isn’t regulated in Utah, MMA fans don’t have to miss out on one of the best UFC fight cards of the year.

Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight gold versus Alexander Volkanovski, who will be fighting on short notice. As a result, Volkanovski will be an overwhelming +210 underdog in the fight while Makhachev owns -250 odds to retain his title.

How To Bet On UFC 294 in Utah

The Best Utah Sports Betting Offers For UFC 294

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

  • 🥊 UFC 294
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  • 📺 How to Watch: PPV
  • 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 294’s main card will feature two main events as Islam Makhhachev will take on Alexander Volkanovksi in the lightweight title bout and Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev will see each other for a middleweight bout.

Just a few weeks ago, UFC 294 was in question as two of the main fighters withdrew due to injury.

Now the main event will have Alexander Volkanovski stepping in less than a two-week notice. He’s a huge underdog in the rematch with +210 odds at the top online sportsbooks while Makhachev sits with -250 odds to win.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

Bet Alexander Volkanovski Islam Makhachev Play
Moneyline +210 -250 BetOnline logo
Rounds Over 4.5 (-110) Under (-118) BetOnline logo

UFC 294 Odds — Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev

For the co-main event, Kamaru Usman is another elite fighting stepping up to answer the UFC call. Usman will be replacing injured Paulo Cost to fight the dominant Khamzat Chimaev.

Usman is entering on short notice as well and is a major underdog in the fight at +265 odds. The top online sportsbooks have Chimaev as the overwhelming favorite at -315 odds.

The fight is taking place at middleweight but the winner will likely get a title shot at 185 pounds.

Check out Usman vs Chimaev odd below for UFC 294.

Bet Kamaru Usman Khamzat Chimaev Play
Moneyline +265 -315 BetOnline logo
Rounds Over 2.5 (+140) Under (-170) BetOnline logo

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: Lightweight Champion
  • Age: 31
  • Country: Russia
  • Height: 5’10” (178 cm)
  • Reach 70.5″
  • Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 24-1-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: Featherweight Champion
  • Age: 335/li>
  • Country: Australia
  • Height: 5’6″ (167.64 cm)
  • Reach 71.5”
  • Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 26-2-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)
[/su_table]

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

Islam Makhachev enters UFC 294 as a heavy favorite, according to the top UFC betting sites. At -250 odds, there might not be enough value for most bettors to back Makhachev on the moneyline.

However, there are still some solid value bets to make in this fight.

While both fighters were wobbled in their initial matchup, the fight still went the distance and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that happen again here. Despite losing the first bout by decision, Volkanovski has been excellent at making adjustments throughout his career and looking better as the fight progressed.

Look for this to be a closer fight than the odds might indicate and take the over 4.5 rounds (-110) at BetOnline.

Take Over 4.5 Rounds(-110)
Betting Guides
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
