How To Bet On UFC 294 in Utah | UT Sports Betting Sites

Bet on UFC 294 in Utah and claim up to $1,000 in free bets from the top offshore betting sites. Even though sports betting isn’t regulated in Utah, MMA fans don’t have to miss out on one of the best UFC fight cards of the year.

Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight gold versus Alexander Volkanovski, who will be fighting on short notice. As a result, Volkanovski will be an overwhelming +210 underdog in the fight while Makhachev owns -250 odds to retain his title.

How To Bet On UFC 294 in Utah

How to Watch UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

🥊 UFC 294

📅 Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 294 Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 📊 UFC Stats: Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0

Makhachev 24-1-0 | Volkanovski 26-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Makhachev (-250) | Volkanovski (+210)

UFC 294 Odds — Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 294’s main card will feature two main events as Islam Makhhachev will take on Alexander Volkanovksi in the lightweight title bout and Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev will see each other for a middleweight bout.

Just a few weeks ago, UFC 294 was in question as two of the main fighters withdrew due to injury.

Now the main event will have Alexander Volkanovski stepping in less than a two-week notice. He’s a huge underdog in the rematch with +210 odds at the top online sportsbooks while Makhachev sits with -250 odds to win.

Check out the odds for UFC 294 below from the top MMA betting site, BetOnline.

UFC 294 Odds — Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev

For the co-main event, Kamaru Usman is another elite fighting stepping up to answer the UFC call. Usman will be replacing injured Paulo Cost to fight the dominant Khamzat Chimaev.

Usman is entering on short notice as well and is a major underdog in the fight at +265 odds. The top online sportsbooks have Chimaev as the overwhelming favorite at -315 odds.

The fight is taking place at middleweight but the winner will likely get a title shot at 185 pounds.

Check out Usman vs Chimaev odd below for UFC 294.

UFC Stats — UFC Fighter Stats

Want to know how Makhachev and Volkanovksi match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Islam Makhachev — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Lightweight Champion

: Lightweight Champion Age : 31

: 31 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 5’10” (178 cm)

: 5’10” (178 cm) Reach 70.5″

70.5″ Weight 150 lbs (70 kgs)

150 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 24-1-0

: 24-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (17% of wins)

Alexander Volkanovski — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : Featherweight Champion

: Featherweight Champion Age : 335/li>

: 335/li> Country : Australia

: Australia Height : 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

: 5’6″ (167.64 cm) Reach 71.5”

71.5” Weight 155 lbs (70 kgs)

155 lbs (70 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 26-2-0

: 26-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 13 (50% of wins)

UFC 294 Prediction & Picks

Islam Makhachev enters UFC 294 as a heavy favorite, according to the top UFC betting sites. At -250 odds, there might not be enough value for most bettors to back Makhachev on the moneyline.

However, there are still some solid value bets to make in this fight.

While both fighters were wobbled in their initial matchup, the fight still went the distance and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see that happen again here. Despite losing the first bout by decision, Volkanovski has been excellent at making adjustments throughout his career and looking better as the fight progressed.

Look for this to be a closer fight than the odds might indicate and take the over 4.5 rounds (-110) at BetOnline.