How to Bet on UFC 295 In California

UFC 295 will be live from Madison Square Garden as Jiří Procházka returns to action in a light heavyweight title bout versus up-and-coming star Alex Pereira. Despite being the challenger, Pereira is favored to win the fight at -125 odds while Procházka will enter the octagon as a slight +105 underdog to retain his title belt.

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

🥊 UFC 295

📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 295 Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira 📊 UFC Stats: Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0

Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Procházka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295: Jiři Procházka vs Alex Pereira Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Procházka vs Pereira odds from BetOnline.



Bet Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka Moneyline -125 +105 Rounds Over 1.5 (-165) Under 1.5 (+135)

UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Sergei Pavlovich Tom Aspinall Moneyline -101 -119 Rounds Over 1.5 (+175) Under 1.5 (-215)

UFC Stats: Procházka vs Pereira

Want to know how Procházka and Pereira match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jiří Procházka: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 14

: 14 Age : 31

: 31 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’4” (193 cm)

: 6’4” (193 cm) Reach 80” (203 cm)

80” (203 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg)

205 lbs (93 kg) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 29-1-3

: 29-1-3 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (86% of wins)

Alex Pereira: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 3

: 3 Age : 36

: 36 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 79”

79” Weight 205 lbs (93 kgs)

205 lbs (93 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 8-2-0

: 8-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (75% of wins)

UFC 295 Prediction & Picks

The main event will feature a bout between a pair of elite strikers with enough power to end the fight in a single shot.

Procházka has a tendency to stand in and trade shots with opponents but that type of strategy could prove dangerous versus Pereira. We’ve already seen what Pereira can do when trimming down to middleweight. Now fighting at light heavyweight, he could boast even more power.

While Procházka may have a wrestling advantage, he’s rarely relied on that skill against other opponents and is coming off of a gruesome shoulder injury that forced him to vacate his title.

Take Pereira to win this fight on the moneyline on Saturday.