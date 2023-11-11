The UFC will be coming to Canada in early 2024 but this weekend will feature one of the biggest fights of the year. Procházka vs Pereira will headline the main event at UFC 295, which also featured a jam-packed fight card that includes a heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich. Instead of placing bets with their provincial lottery corporation, Canadians in every province and territory are eligible to claim up to $5,00 in free bets for UFC 295. Read on to find out how to bet on UFC 295 in Canada, claim your free bets, and watch the fight with a free live stream from one of the top online sports betting sites.

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

🥊 UFC 295

📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 295 Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira 📊 UFC Stats: Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0

Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Procházka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295: Jiři Procházka vs Alex Pereira Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Procházka vs Pereira odds from BetOnline.



Bet Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka Moneyline -125 +105 Rounds Over 1.5 (-165) Under 1.5 (+135)

UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Sergei Pavlovich Tom Aspinall Moneyline -101 -119 Rounds Over 1.5 (+175) Under 1.5 (-215)

Best Canada Sportsbooks For Betting On UFC 295

Here are the best Canada sports betting sites and what they have to offer for UFC 295.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets



MMA fans in Canada trying to cash in on the best odds for UFC 295 can start by signing up for BetOnline. One of the best sportsbooks in Canada, BetOnline features competitive odds and markets for Procházka vs. Pereira. BetOnline is also boosting bankrolls for the fight, giving new users $1,000 in free bonus cash for UFC 295. Click below to claim your welcome bonus today.

2. Bodog — $400 Sports Betting Offer



When it comes to props betting, there’s no better sportsbook than Bodog in Canada. Known for its competitive odds, Bodog also offers the best markets for UFC fights. Players at Bodog are able to place custom bets, allowing them to request odds for any market that they can think of. For UFC 295, Bodog will also be handing out $750 in free betting offers for Procházka vs. Pereira. Click below to claim your Bodog bonus for UFC 295.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free UFC Bets

With two title belts on the line at UFC 295, MMA fans have plenty of reasons to sign up for BetUS. The online sportsbook has one of the biggest betting offers available for Procházka vs Pereira this weekend. New members are eligible to claim a sports betting bonus worth up to $2,500 on their first deposit. That means MMA fans can bet on UFC 295 in Canada and claim free bets for Procházka vs Pereira.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

UFC Stats: Procházka vs Pereira

Want to know how Procházka and Pereira match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jiří Procházka: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 14

: 14 Age : 31

: 31 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’4” (193 cm)

: 6’4” (193 cm) Reach 80” (203 cm)

80” (203 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg)

205 lbs (93 kg) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 29-1-3

: 29-1-3 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (86% of wins)

Alex Pereira: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 3

: 3 Age : 36

: 36 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 79”

79” Weight 205 lbs (93 kgs)

205 lbs (93 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 8-2-0

: 8-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (75% of wins)

UFC 295 Prediction & Picks

The UFC 295 main event will feature a light heavyweight title bout between two of the most powerful pound-for-pound strikers in the world. This fight is only projected to go 1.5 rounds, which means the sportsbooks are predicting an early finish on Saturday.

Procházka has won 13 consecutive fights and hasn’t lost a bout since June 2022. Look for him to ease himself into the action and rely on his grappling advantage, which should extend his fight beyond Round 1.

Take Procházka vs Pereira to go over 1.5 rounds (-165) at BetOnline by clicking the button below.