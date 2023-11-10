Betting Guides

How to Bet on UFC 295 In Florida

Gia Nguyen
Jiří Procházka will look to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. With the Florida sports betting market back up and running, MMA fans can cash in on their UFC 295 picks and predictions at the top online sportsbooks. Read on to learn how to bet on UFC 295 in Florida and claim free bets for Procházka vs Pereira this weekend.

How To Bet On UFC 295 in Florida

The Hard Rock Bet app was recently relaunched in Florida but it is only available to previous customers and select Hard Rock rewards members. However, residents who don’t have access to the app can still bet on the fights this weekend with the top online sports betting sites.

The best offshore sportsbooks are welcoming Florida residents with an exclusive betting offer ahead of UFC 295. New members can sign up to receive up to $5,000 in free bonus cash, along with free bets for Procházka vs. Pereira.

Find out how to bet on UFC 295 in Florida and claim your free bets below.

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC 295
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on UFC 295 in Florida

The Best Florida Sports Betting Offers For UFC 295

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
How to Watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

  • 🥊 UFC 295
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York
  • 📺 How to Watch: PPV
  • 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🏆 UFC 295 Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Procházka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295: Jiři Procházka vs Alex Pereira Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Procházka vs Pereira odds from BetOnline.

Bet Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka
Moneyline -125 +105
Rounds Over 1.5 (-165) Under 1.5 (+135)

UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Sergei Pavlovich Tom Aspinall
Moneyline -101 -119
Rounds Over 1.5 (+175) Under 1.5 (-215)

Best Florida Sportsbooks For Betting On UFC 295

Here are the best Florida sports betting sites and what they have to offer for UFC 295.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

BetOnline Offer

It’s never been easier to bet on UFC 295 with BetOnline. A leading Florida sportsbook, BetOnline is boosting bankrolls this weekend with a sports betting bonus of up to $1,000 for along with two free bets worth $50 each for Procházka vs. Pereira. BetOnline members who place a bet on the fight will also have access to a free UFC 295 live stream.

2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer

bovada
Bovada is an industry-leading sportsbook with a reputation for offering the best odds and props. New users will receive up to $750 in free bets on their first deposit. Members can also request odds for custom bets, making it one of the best sportsbooks to bet on UFC 295 in Florida.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free UFC Bets


One of the biggest Florida sports betting offers available this weekend, BetUS is giving away $2,500 in free MMA bets for UFC 295. Florida residents trying to get in on the action can minimize their risk by betting at BetUS, an industry-leading sportsbook known for its betting offers and competitive UFC odds.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

UFC Stats: Procházka vs Pereira

Want to know how Procházka and Pereira match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jiří Procházka: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: 14
  • Age: 31
  • Country: Czech Republic
  • Height: 6’4” (193 cm)
  • Reach 80” (203 cm)
  • Weight 205 lbs (93 kg)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 29-1-3
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (86% of wins)

Alex Pereira: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: 3
  • Age: 36
  • Country: Brazil
  • Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)
  • Reach 79”
  • Weight 205 lbs (93 kgs)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 8-2-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (75% of wins)

UFC 295 Prediction & Picks

Procházka returns to the octagon for the first time since June 2022.

Despite having just three fights under the UFC banner, Procházka is a veteran fighter who has experience against some of the top fighters in the world. He hasn’t lost since 2015 and has won a staggering 13 fights in a row.

With a record of 29-3-1, including 3-0 in the UFC, Procházka has won a whopping 28 of those fights by finish. At +105, he offers some of the best value on the UFC 295 card.

Take Procházka to beat Pereira and regain his light heavyweight title on Saturday.

