UFC 295 will return to Madison Square Garden in New York for one of the most highly-anticipated fight cards of the year. In the main event, Jiří Procházka will step into the octagon for a light heavyweight title fight versus Alex Pereira. Meanwhile, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will duke it out in the co-main event for the interim UFC heavyweight title. Read on to learn how to bet on UFC 295 in Georgia and claim free bets for Procházka vs Pereira.

How To Bet On UFC 295 in Georgia

UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira is expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year.

While the Georgia sports betting market has yet to open its doors to regulated sportsbooks, residents can still cash in on their UFC 295 predictions at the top offshore betting sites.

BetOnline, Bovada, and BetUS are all offering exclusive promotions for UFC 295 this weekend. New members can sign up, claim free bets, and bet on UFC 295 in Georgia in just four easy steps.

Find out how to bet on UFC 295 in Georgia and claim your free bets for Procházka vs Pereira.

Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC 295 Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on UFC 295 in Georgia

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Offers For UFC 295

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

🥊 UFC 295

📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 295 Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira 📊 UFC Stats: Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0

Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Procházka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295: Jiři Procházka vs Alex Pereira Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Procházka vs Pereira odds from BetOnline.



Bet Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka Moneyline -125 +105 Rounds Over 1.5 (-165) Under 1.5 (+135)

UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Sergei Pavlovich Tom Aspinall Moneyline -101 -119 Rounds Over 1.5 (+175) Under 1.5 (-215)

Best Georgia Sportsbooks For Betting On UFC 295

Here are the best Georgia sports betting sites and what they have to offer for UFC 295.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets



It doesn’t take long to figure out why BetOnline is the best online sportsbook in Georgia. With a seamless user interface, BetOnline makes it easy to bet on UFC 295. New users will be welcomed with a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 on their first deposit. Plus, new members will also receive two free bets worth $50 each for one of the biggest fights of the year, as Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira get set to meet in the octagon at Madison Square Garden.

2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer



Bovada has some of the best UFC odds and props for Procházka vs Pereira this weekend. New members can sign up for Bovada and receive up to $750 in bonus cash to bet on UFC 295 in Georgia. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and claim your free bets ahead of the action at Madison Square Garden. Click on the button below to sign up for Bovada today.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free UFC Bets

With two title belts on the line at UFC 295, MMA fans have plenty of reasons to sign up for BetUS. The online sportsbook has one of the biggest betting offers available for Procházka vs Pereira this weekend. New members are eligible to claim a sports betting bonus worth up to $2,500 on their first deposit. That means MMA fans can bet on UFC 295 in Georgia and claim free bets for Procházka vs Pereira.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

UFC Stats: Procházka vs Pereira

Want to know how Procházka and Pereira match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jiří Procházka: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 14

: 14 Age : 31

: 31 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’4” (193 cm)

: 6’4” (193 cm) Reach 80” (203 cm)

80” (203 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg)

205 lbs (93 kg) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 29-1-3

: 29-1-3 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (86% of wins)

Alex Pereira: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 3

: 3 Age : 36

: 36 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 79”

79” Weight 205 lbs (93 kgs)

205 lbs (93 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 8-2-0

: 8-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (75% of wins)

UFC 295 Prediction & Picks

With two elite strikers stepping into the octagon in the main event, Procházka vs Pereira is only projected to go 1.5 rounds.

However, there might be some value on the over in this particular bout. Stylistically, it would seem that both fighters will be content to stand on their feet and trade blows with their opponent. However, Pereira is a highly technical and patient fighter who doesn’t usually push the pace. On the other hand, Procházka believes that he has a grappling and wrestling advantage, which could also help extend this fight into the later rounds.

Take Procházka vs Pereira to go over the projected 1.5 rounds on Saturday.