The two most violent UFC strikers will be inside the octagon on Saturday for UFC 295. Live from Madison Square Garden, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira welcomes former light heavyweight kingpin Jiří Procházka back with a vacant light heavyweight title fight.

It’s a must-see pay-per-view event and the best online sportsbooks in Massachusetts are welcoming new players with over $5,000 in free bonus cash.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on UFC 295 in Massachusetts and claim up to $1,000 in free betting offers this weekend.

How To Bet On UFC 295 in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, sports betting is legal, which means MMA fans have access to the best online sportsbooks for UFC 295. With the light heavyweight and the interim heavyweight title on the line this weekend, the top Massachusetts sportsbooks are giving away over $5,000 in free bets for one of the biggest PPV events of the year. Check out our step-by-step guide below to learn how to get started today.

Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC 295 Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on UFC 295 in Massachusetts

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Offers For UFC 295

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

🥊 UFC 295

📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 295 Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira 📊 UFC Stats: Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0

Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Procházka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295: Jiři Procházka vs Alex Pereira Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Procházka vs Pereira odds from BetOnline.



Bet Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka Moneyline -125 +105 Rounds Over 1.5 (-165) Under 1.5 (+135)

UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Sergei Pavlovich Tom Aspinall Moneyline -101 -119 Rounds Over 1.5 (+175) Under 1.5 (-215)

Best Massachusetts Sportsbooks For Betting On UFC 295

Here are the best Massachusetts sports betting sites and what they have to offer for UFC 295.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

It doesn’t take long to figure out why BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in Massachusetts. With it’s easy-to-use interface along with generous bonuses, competitive and contests for UFC 295, bettors have everything that they are looking for in a top-notch sportsbook. For the Procházka vs. Pereira fight, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets worth $50.



2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer

UFC 295 will be live from Madison Square Garden this weekend and MMA fans have a chance to get in on the action at Bovada. Massachusetts residents who sign up today will receive $750 in free UFC bets for Procházka vs. Pereira. Simply click the button below, sign up for an account, and claim your welcome bonus offer on your first deposit.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free UFC Bets



One of the biggest Massachusetts sports betting offers available this weekend, BetUS is giving away $2,500 in free MMA bets for UFC 295. Massachusetts residents trying to get in on the action can minimize their risk by betting at BetUS, an industry-leading sportsbook known for its betting offers and competitive UFC odds.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

UFC Stats: Procházka vs Pereira

Want to know how Procházka and Pereira match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jiří Procházka: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 14

: 14 Age : 31

: 31 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’4” (193 cm)

: 6’4” (193 cm) Reach 80” (203 cm)

80” (203 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg)

205 lbs (93 kg) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 29-1-3

: 29-1-3 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (86% of wins)

Alex Pereira: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 3

: 3 Age : 36

: 36 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 79”

79” Weight 205 lbs (93 kgs)

205 lbs (93 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 8-2-0

: 8-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (75% of wins)

UFC 295 Prediction & Picks

BetOnline has this fight projected for just 1.5 rounds, which means the sportsbook is expected a very early finish. Procházka has won 13 consecutive fights and hasn’t lost since 2015 but the reign might be coming to an end on Saturday. Not only is he coming off of a brutal shoulder injury but he hasn’t been in the octagon since June 2022. While Pereira is undoubtedly the favorite to claim the title, it’s hard to see this fight ending in Round 1. Take the over 1.5 rounds (-165) at BetOnline by clicking the button below.