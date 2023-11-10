UFC 295 returns to Madison Square Garden this weekend with an action-packed fight card that feature two title fights on Saturday night. Even though sports betting is legal in Nevada, MMA fans can skip the line at the sportsbooks and bet on UFC 295 with no in-person signup required. Read on to learn how to bet on UFC 295 in Nevada and claim free bets at the top online sportsbooks.

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

🥊 UFC 295

📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 295 Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira 📊 UFC Stats: Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0

Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Procházka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295: Jiři Procházka vs Alex Pereira Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Procházka vs Pereira odds from BetOnline.



Bet Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka Moneyline -125 +105 Rounds Over 1.5 (-165) Under 1.5 (+135)

UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Sergei Pavlovich Tom Aspinall Moneyline -101 -119 Rounds Over 1.5 (+175) Under 1.5 (-215)

UFC Stats: Procházka vs Pereira

Want to know how Procházka and Pereira match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jiří Procházka: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 14

: 14 Age : 31

: 31 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’4” (193 cm)

: 6’4” (193 cm) Reach 80” (203 cm)

80” (203 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg)

205 lbs (93 kg) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 29-1-3

: 29-1-3 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (86% of wins)

Alex Pereira: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 3

: 3 Age : 36

: 36 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 79”

79” Weight 205 lbs (93 kgs)

205 lbs (93 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 8-2-0

: 8-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (75% of wins)

UFC 295 Prediction & Picks

Pereira is favored to win the main event but could run into trouble against the more experienced Procházka.

Even though Procházka has only three fights under the UFC banner, he is a veteran fighter with experience against some of the world’s best fighters. Procházka hasn’t fought since June 2022 and is coming off of a brutal shoulder injury, which is part of the reason he’s priced has the underdog. However, he has an excellent 97% finish rate and has some notable wins on his resume. Procházka may also have a grappling advantage in this fight, which could help him wear down Pereira.

Take Procházka to win this fight on the moneyline on Saturday evening.