UFC 295 will be live from New York City on Saturday, as Jiří Procházka seeks to defend his light heavyweight gold versus Alex Pereira. Despite coming in as the champion, Procházka will enter the title bout as a +105 underdog at the top online sportsbooks. On the other hand, Pereira is priced as a slight -125 betting favorite. In the co-main event, Tom Aspinall (-112) is slightly favored to beat Sergei Pavlovich (-108) for the interim heavyweight title. Read on to learn how to bet on UFC 295 in New York, claim over $1,000 in free bets, and watch Procházka vs Pereira online with a free live stream.

How To Bet On UFC 295 in New York

New York boasts one of the biggest sports betting markets in the United States. With access to the top online sportsbooks, MMA fans can claim free bets and bonus cash for signing up ahead of UFC 295.

In just four easy steps, New York residents can claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets worth up to $50 each for Procházka vs Pereria.

Find out how to bet on UFC 295 in New York and claim your free bets at BetOnline Sportsbook using our step-by-step guide.

Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC 295 Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on UFC 295 in New York

The Best New York Sports Betting Offers For UFC 295

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

🥊 UFC 295

📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 295 Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira 📊 UFC Stats: Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0

Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Procházka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295: Jiři Procházka vs Alex Pereira Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Procházka vs Pereira odds from BetOnline.



Bet Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka Moneyline -125 +105 Rounds Over 1.5 (-165) Under 1.5 (+135)

UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Sergei Pavlovich Tom Aspinall Moneyline -101 -119 Rounds Over 1.5 (+175) Under 1.5 (-215)

Best New York Sportsbooks For Betting On UFC 295

Here are the best New York sports betting sites and what they have to offer for UFC 295.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

With competitive odds and bonuses, BetOnline has established itself as one of the best sportsbooks for New York residents. MMA fans looking to bet on UFC 295 can claim an exclusive betting offer for the UFC fights this weekend. New members who sign up will receive a 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 that can be used to bet on Procházka vs. Pereira.

2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer

Unlike other traditional sportsbooks, Bovada offers a wide variety of props for the UFC 295. In fact, the online sportsbook accepts custom bets, letting fans place any bet they want for UFC 295. New users interested in signing up will also receive a welcome bonus offer of up to $750 on their first deposit.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free UFC Bets

MMA fans have a chance to claim up to $2500 in free bets this weekend for UFC 295. New users at BetUS are welcomed with a 125% deposit bonus. BetUS offers one of the most generous sports betting in the New York and can be used towards the Procházka vs. Pereira fight.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

UFC Stats: Procházka vs Pereira

Want to know how Procházka and Pereira match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jiří Procházka: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 14

: 14 Age : 31

: 31 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’4” (193 cm)

: 6’4” (193 cm) Reach 80” (203 cm)

80” (203 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg)

205 lbs (93 kg) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 29-1-3

: 29-1-3 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (86% of wins)

Alex Pereira: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 3

: 3 Age : 36

: 36 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 79”

79” Weight 205 lbs (93 kgs)

205 lbs (93 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 8-2-0

: 8-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (75% of wins)

UFC 295 Prediction & Picks

Pereira rose to stardom during his short tenure in the UFC by knocking out Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland on his way to becoming the middleweight champ. Now, he has his eyes set on the light heavyweight crown and immediately becomes one of the most feared strikers in the division.

Pereira was once a former Glory champion in both divisions as well, so there’s no reason to expect him to struggle on Saturday.

Given the fact that Procházka hasn’t fought competitively in over a year and is coming off of a gruesome shoulder injury, it’s hard to trust him at this price.

Take Pereira to win the light heavyweight title on Saturday.