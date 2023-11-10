UFC 295 is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, as Jiří Procházka attempts to defend his light heavyweight title versus Alex Pereira. The main event at UFC 295 is part of an action-packed card that also features a heavyweight interim title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, along with a women’s strawweight bout between a pair of top-10 fighters in Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern. To learn how to bet on UFC 295 in Texas and claim free bets for the MMA fights this weekend, scroll down below.

How To Bet On UFC 295 in Texas

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

🥊 UFC 295

📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 295 Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira 📊 UFC Stats: Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0

Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Procházka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295: Jiři Procházka vs Alex Pereira Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Procházka vs Pereira odds from BetOnline.



Bet Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka Moneyline -125 +105 Rounds Over 1.5 (-165) Under 1.5 (+135)

UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Sergei Pavlovich Tom Aspinall Moneyline -101 -119 Rounds Over 1.5 (+175) Under 1.5 (-215)

UFC Stats: Procházka vs Pereira

Want to know how Procházka and Pereira match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jiří Procházka: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 14

: 14 Age : 31

: 31 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’4” (193 cm)

: 6’4” (193 cm) Reach 80” (203 cm)

80” (203 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg)

205 lbs (93 kg) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 29-1-3

: 29-1-3 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (86% of wins)

Alex Pereira: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 3

: 3 Age : 36

: 36 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 79”

79” Weight 205 lbs (93 kgs)

205 lbs (93 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 8-2-0

: 8-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (75% of wins)

UFC 295 Prediction & Picks

Pereira made a name for himself by knocking out Israel Adesayna and Sean Strickland on his way to capturing the UFC middleweight title. However, after losing his rematch to Adesanya, he made the decision to move up to light heavyweight, where he should be able to unleash even more power. This won’t be a stretch for Pereira, who was a former Glory champion in both divisions as well.

Procházka has an equally impressive resume. He’s won 13 straight fights and hasn’t lost since 2015 but only three of those fights came under the UFC banner.

Take Pereira to win the light heavyweight title on Saturday.