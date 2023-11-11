UFC is making its annual return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night as Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira headline the main event at UFC 295. The former UFC light heavyweight champion Procházka makes his highly anticipated return against former middleweight champion Pereira at 10 p.m.

The pay-per-view event will also event Segie Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall in the co-main event for the interim heavyweight title. It’s a stacked card and UFC fans can get in on the action at the best Washington sports betting sites.

The top online sportsbooks in Washington are boosting bankrolls for the event. Scroll down below to learn how to bet on UFC 295 in Washington and get up to $1,000 in free betting offers for Procházka vs Pereira.

How To Bet On UFC 295 in Washington

Though sports betting in Washington is legal, residents can only place bets in-person at retail sportsbooks and casinos. However, MMA fans don’t have to make the drive or wait in line to place their bets on UFC 295 this weekend.

Instead, the top offshore betting sites are welcoming Washington residents by offering over $5,000 in welcome bonus offers for Procházka vs Pereira.

In just four easy steps, you can sign up, claim your free bets, and start betting on UFC 295 today.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to start betting online in Washington below.

Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC 295 Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on UFC 295 in Washington

The Best Washington Sports Betting Offers For UFC 295

How to Watch UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

🥊 UFC 295

📅 Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Madison Square Garden | New York, New York

Madison Square Garden | New York, New York 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC 295 Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira

Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira 📊 UFC Stats: Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0

Procházka 29-3-1 | Pereira 8-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Procházka (+105) | Pereira (-125)

UFC 295: Jiři Procházka vs Alex Pereira Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Procházka vs Pereira odds from BetOnline.



Bet Alex Pereira Jiří Procházka Moneyline -125 +105 Rounds Over 1.5 (-165) Under 1.5 (+135)

UFC 295: Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Sergei Pavlovich Tom Aspinall Moneyline -101 -119 Rounds Over 1.5 (+175) Under 1.5 (-215)

Best Washington Sportsbooks For Betting On UFC 295

Here are the best Washington sports betting sites and what they have to offer for UFC 295.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

The main card is loaded for UFC 295 and Washington residents have a chance to boost their bankroll for the upcoming Procházka vs. Pereira fight. At BetOnline, new users will have a chance to claim a $1,000 welcome bonus for Saturday night’s fight card. In addition, bettors will also receive two risk-free bets on their first qualifying deposit.

2. Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Offer

The countdown for UFC 295 is on and fans can place their bets before the start of the main card at Bovada. An industry-leading sportsbook, Bovada provides fans with the best online betting experience. Not only will fans have a chance to cash in on a free $750 bonus but they will also be able to request custom odds for Procházka vs. Pereira.

3. BetUS — $2,500 in Free UFC Bets

The vacant light heavyweight title is on the line during UFC 295. The best online sportsbooks like BetUS are giving away free bets for the Procházka vs Pereira fight. At BetUS, new users will receive a 125% deposit bonus of up to $3,125 on their first qualifying deposit. The bonus includes a 100% deposit bonus worth $2,500 at the BetUS Sportsbook, plus an additional $625 to use at the online casino.

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

UFC Stats: Procházka vs Pereira

Want to know how Procházka and Pereira match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Jiří Procházka: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 14

: 14 Age : 31

: 31 Country : Czech Republic

: Czech Republic Height : 6’4” (193 cm)

: 6’4” (193 cm) Reach 80” (203 cm)

80” (203 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg)

205 lbs (93 kg) Stance : Southpaw

: Southpaw Overall Record : 29-1-3

: 29-1-3 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 25 (86% of wins)

Alex Pereira: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 3

: 3 Age : 36

: 36 Country : Brazil

: Brazil Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 79”

79” Weight 205 lbs (93 kgs)

205 lbs (93 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 8-2-0

: 8-2-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (75% of wins)

UFC 295 Prediction & Picks

Procházka vs Pereira will be live from Madison Square Garden on Saturday night in one of the biggest main event fights of the year. Procházka will have his hands full against Pereira, who has already established himself as one of the most feared knockout artists in the UFC. Pereira has already put his pure power on display against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Given that Procházka hasn’t fought in more than a year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was affected by the long layoff. With the sportsbooks predicting an early finish, Pereira appears more primed to deliver the knockout.

Bet on Pereira (-125)