UFC Vegas 82 will be live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night with an action-packed fight card, highlighted by an exciting middleweight fight between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California, claim free bets for Allen vs Craig, and live stream the fights for free.

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig in California

In California, sports betting remains unregulated but MMA fans don’t have to drive out of state to place their bets on UFC Vegas 82. Instead, the top offshore betting sites are welcoming California residents with free bets and bonus cash for signing up ahead of UFC Fight Night. New users can simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and claim their free bets for Allen vs Craig. Find out how to claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets for UFC Fight Night below.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

UFC Vegas 82 will be available on ESPN+ but there is another watch to watch the MMA fights this weekend. Exclusively at BetOnline, members can watch UFC Vegas 82 with a free live stream once they’ve placed a bet on the fight. In order to be eligible for the free live stream, users must register for a BetOnline account and place a wager on the fight. Once their bets have been placed, members will be able to access the UFC live stream straight from their mobile devices.

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

📅 Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 🕙 Time: 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC Fight Night Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig 📊 UFC Stats: Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1

Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Allen (-440) | Craig (+340)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Allen vs Craig odds from BetOnline.



Bet Paul Craig Brendan Allen Moneyline +340 -440 Rounds Over 1.5 (-125) Under 1.5 (-105)

UFC Fight Night: Michael Morales vs Jake Matthews Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Michael Morales Jake Matthews Moneyline -350 +285 Rounds Over 1.5 (-200) Under 1.5 (+160)

UFC Stats: Allen vs Craig

Want to know how Allen and Craig match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Brendan Allen: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 10

: 10 Age : 27

: 27 Country : USA

: USA Height : 6’2” (187.96 cm)

: 6’2” (187.96 cm) Reach 75” (191 cm)

75” (191 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kg)

185 lbs (83.91 kg) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 22-5-0

: 22-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (23% of wins)

5 (23% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (59% of wins)

Paul Craig: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 13

: 13 Age : 35

: 35 Country : Scotland

: Scotland Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 76”

76” Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-6-1

: 17-6-1 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 4 (24% of wins)

: 4 (24% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (76% of wins)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Prediction & Picks

It’s going to be a battle for the middleweights in Vegas this weekend. Allen vs Craig brings together two strong grapplers, which should make for one of the most exciting fights of the year.

The smaller octagon at UFC Apex will also add to the chaos of the fight but it’s going to be hard to bet against Allen in this spot. The American fighter has been in top form and heads into the octagon with a five-win fight streak with his last loss coming almost two years ago.

Allen is the more skilled fighter between the two overall. The style matchup also favors Allen, who is the more well-rounded fighter. About 69% of Allen’s wins have come by way of submission, making that the most likely method of victory. Look for Allen to pick up his sixth straight win on Saturday.

Take Allen by submission +225.