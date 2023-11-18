UFC Fight Night will be live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 18th. Now that the Florida sports betting market has re-opened, the top offshore sportsbooks are inviting residents to get in on the action with huge betting offers this weekend. New members can claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash ahead of Allen vs Craig, who will headline the main event at UFC Vegas 82. Read on to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida and claim free bets for the MMA fights this weekend.

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig in Florida

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

UFC Vegas 82 can be streamed live on ESPN+.

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

📅 Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 🕙 Time: 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC Fight Night Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig 📊 UFC Stats: Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1

Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Allen (-440) | Craig (+340)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Allen vs Craig odds from BetOnline.



Bet Paul Craig Brendan Allen Moneyline +340 -440 Rounds Over 1.5 (-125) Under 1.5 (-105)

UFC Fight Night: Michael Morales vs Jake Matthews Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Michael Morales Jake Matthews Moneyline -350 +285 Rounds Over 1.5 (-200) Under 1.5 (+160)

UFC Stats: Allen vs Craig

Want to know how Allen and Craig match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Brendan Allen: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 10

: 10 Age : 27

: 27 Country : USA

: USA Height : 6’2” (187.96 cm)

: 6’2” (187.96 cm) Reach 75” (191 cm)

75” (191 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kg)

185 lbs (83.91 kg) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 22-5-0

: 22-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (23% of wins)

5 (23% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (59% of wins)

Paul Craig: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 13

: 13 Age : 35

: 35 Country : Scotland

: Scotland Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 76”

76” Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-6-1

: 17-6-1 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 4 (24% of wins)

: 4 (24% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (76% of wins)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Prediction & Picks

Both Allen and Craig are excellent grapplers, but on paper, the fight matchup favors the American fighter. Allen is the more well-rounded fighter and has leveled up his striking over the past few years.

On the other side, Craig is much slower with mechanical striking techniques compared to Allen, who is quicker and has tighter boxing skills along with excellent body kicks. Allen is younger, on a five-fight win streak, and currently has an 11-2 UFC record with one of those losses coming against current champion Sean Strickland.

Take Allen on the moneyline at -440 odds.

