How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig in Georgia

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

MMA fans can catch all of the action this weekend on ESPN+.

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

📅 Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 🕙 Time: 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC Vegas 82 Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig 📊 UFC Stats: Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1

Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Allen (-440) | Craig (+340)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Allen vs Craig odds from BetOnline.



Bet Paul Craig Brendan Allen Moneyline +340 -440 Rounds Over 1.5 (-125) Under 1.5 (-105)

UFC Fight Night: Michael Morales vs Jake Matthews Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Michael Morales Jake Matthews Moneyline -350 +285 Rounds Over 1.5 (-200) Under 1.5 (+160)

UFC Stats: Allen vs Craig

Want to know how Allen and Craig match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Brendan Allen: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 10

: 10 Age : 27

: 27 Country : USA

: USA Height : 6’2” (187.96 cm)

: 6’2” (187.96 cm) Reach 75” (191 cm)

75” (191 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kg)

185 lbs (83.91 kg) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 22-5-0

: 22-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (23% of wins)

5 (23% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (59% of wins)

Paul Craig: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 13

: 13 Age : 35

: 35 Country : Scotland

: Scotland Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 76”

76” Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-6-1

: 17-6-1 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 4 (24% of wins)

: 4 (24% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (76% of wins)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Prediction & Picks

Allen vs Craig should be an exciting middleweight fight that features one of the up-and-coming stars in the division. Allen hasn’t lost a fight in nearly two years and recently improved to 11-2 in the UFC after winning five consecutive bouts. One of those two losses also came against current champion Sean Strickland, which is nothing to be ashamed of.

At just 27 years old, Allen has a promising career ahead of him in the UFC and should be able to make easy work of the 35-year-old Craig, who has dropped two of his last three fights.

Four of Craig’s six losses as a professional MMA fighter have come by way of knockout. Look for Allen to win by KO/TKO on Saturday night.