UFC Fight Night will return to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 18th. The UFC Vegas 82 fight card will be headlined by an exciting middleweight bout between American fighter Brendan Allen and Scottish fighter Paul Craig. With Allen rising up the middleweight rankings, the event promises to be one of the best remaining cards left on the 2023 schedule. Find out how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada and claim free bets for the MMA fights without driving to the nearest casino.
How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig in Nevada
In Nevada, most sportsbooks still require members to sign up in person or place bets while located on the casino premises.
Instead, MMA fans who want to skip the line this weekend can sign up and start betting with one of the top offshore sportsbooks with the click of a button.
Using our step-by-step guide below, new users can sign up, claim free bonus cash, and place their best UFC bets within a few short clicks.
Read on to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada with the top offshore betting sites.
- Click here to claim your betting offer for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig
- Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
- Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
- Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig in Nevada
The Best Nevada Sports Betting Offers For UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig
|1.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|2.
|
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|3.
|
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
|Claim Now
How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig
ESPN+ will provide coverage for UFC Vegas 82 but only users with a subscription will be able to access the fights. For MMA fans that don’t have ESPN+, there is another way to watch the UFC fights this weekend. BetOnline members can gain access to a free live stream for UFC Vegas 82 once they have placed a bet on any fight on the preliminary or main card. To watch UFC Fight Night for free, simply log into your BetOnline account and place a bet on any bout, including Allen vs Craig in the main event.
- 🥊 UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig
- 📅 Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- 🕙 Time: 5:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Location: UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 📺 How to Watch: PPV
- 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline
- 🏆 UFC Fight Night Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig
- 📊 UFC Stats: Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1
- 🎲 UFC Odds: Allen (-440) | Craig (+340)
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Odds & Total Rounds
Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Allen vs Craig odds from BetOnline.
|Bet
|Paul Craig
|Brendan Allen
|Moneyline
|+340
|-440
|Rounds
|Over 1.5 (-125)
|Under 1.5 (-105)
UFC Fight Night: Michael Morales vs Jake Matthews Odds & Total Rounds
|Bet
|Michael Morales
|Jake Matthews
|Moneyline
|-350
|+285
|Rounds
|Over 1.5 (-200)
|Under 1.5 (+160)
UFC Stats: Allen vs Craig
Want to know how Allen and Craig match up?
Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.
Brendan Allen: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: 10
- Age: 27
- Country: USA
- Height: 6’2” (187.96 cm)
- Reach 75” (191 cm)
- Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kg)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 22-5-0
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (23% of wins)
- Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (59% of wins)
Paul Craig: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: 13
- Age: 35
- Country: Scotland
- Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)
- Reach 76”
- Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 17-6-1
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (24% of wins)
- Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (76% of wins)