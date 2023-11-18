UFC Fight Night will return to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 18th. The UFC Vegas 82 fight card will be headlined by an exciting middleweight bout between American fighter Brendan Allen and Scottish fighter Paul Craig. With Allen rising up the middleweight rankings, the event promises to be one of the best remaining cards left on the 2023 schedule. Find out how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada and claim free bets for the MMA fights without driving to the nearest casino.

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig in Nevada

In Nevada, most sportsbooks still require members to sign up in person or place bets while located on the casino premises.

Instead, MMA fans who want to skip the line this weekend can sign up and start betting with one of the top offshore sportsbooks with the click of a button.

Using our step-by-step guide below, new users can sign up, claim free bonus cash, and place their best UFC bets within a few short clicks.

Read on to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada with the top offshore betting sites.

The Best Nevada Sports Betting Offers For UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

ESPN+ will provide coverage for UFC Vegas 82 but only users with a subscription will be able to access the fights.

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

📅 Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 🕙 Time: 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC Fight Night Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig 📊 UFC Stats: Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1

Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Allen (-440) | Craig (+340)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Allen vs Craig odds from BetOnline.



Bet Paul Craig Brendan Allen Moneyline +340 -440 Rounds Over 1.5 (-125) Under 1.5 (-105)

UFC Fight Night: Michael Morales vs Jake Matthews Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Michael Morales Jake Matthews Moneyline -350 +285 Rounds Over 1.5 (-200) Under 1.5 (+160)

UFC Stats: Allen vs Craig

Want to know how Allen and Craig match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Brendan Allen: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 10

: 10 Age : 27

: 27 Country : USA

: USA Height : 6’2” (187.96 cm)

: 6’2” (187.96 cm) Reach 75” (191 cm)

75” (191 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kg)

185 lbs (83.91 kg) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 22-5-0

: 22-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (23% of wins)

5 (23% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (59% of wins)

Paul Craig: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 13

: 13 Age : 35

: 35 Country : Scotland

: Scotland Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 76”

76” Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-6-1

: 17-6-1 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 4 (24% of wins)

: 4 (24% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (76% of wins)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Prediction & Picks