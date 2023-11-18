UFC Fight Night will return to Las Vegas, Nevada on November 18th as American fighter Brendan Allen attempts to continue his climb up the middleweight rankings with a bout versus Scottish fighter Paul Craig. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas, claim free bets, and watch the MMA fights this weekend with a free live stream.

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig in Texas

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig

📅 Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 🕙 Time: 5:00 pm ET

5:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UPC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 UFC Fight Night Main Event: Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig

Brendan Allen vs Paul Craig 📊 UFC Stats: Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1

Allen 22-5-0 | Craig 17-6-1 🎲 UFC Odds: Allen (-440) | Craig (+340)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Odds & Total Rounds

Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of Allen vs Craig odds from BetOnline.



Bet Paul Craig Brendan Allen Moneyline +340 -440 Rounds Over 1.5 (-125) Under 1.5 (-105)

UFC Fight Night: Michael Morales vs Jake Matthews Odds & Total Rounds

Bet Michael Morales Jake Matthews Moneyline -350 +285 Rounds Over 1.5 (-200) Under 1.5 (+160)

UFC Stats: Allen vs Craig

Want to know how Allen and Craig match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and UFC stats.

Brendan Allen: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 10

: 10 Age : 27

: 27 Country : USA

: USA Height : 6’2” (187.96 cm)

: 6’2” (187.96 cm) Reach 75” (191 cm)

75” (191 cm) Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kg)

185 lbs (83.91 kg) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 22-5-0

: 22-5-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (23% of wins)

5 (23% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (59% of wins)

Paul Craig: UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : 13

: 13 Age : 35

: 35 Country : Scotland

: Scotland Height : 6’4″ (193 cm)

: 6’4″ (193 cm) Reach 76”

76” Weight 185 lbs (83.91 kgs)

185 lbs (83.91 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-6-1

: 17-6-1 Fights Won by KO/TKO : 4 (24% of wins)

: 4 (24% of wins) Fights Won by Submissions: 13 (76% of wins)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig Prediction & Picks

It’s hard not to like Allen to continue his current winning streak on Saturday. The American fighter hasn’t lost a bout in nearly two years, improving to 11-2 under the UFC banner during that span. A submission specialist who has improved his striking dramatically in recent fights, Allen should have the advantage against Craig inside the smaller UFC Apex octagon. Like Allen, Craig is also a strong grappler but lacks the versatility and athleticism of the younger Allen.

Take Allen at -440 on the moneyline in what should be an easy win for the American on Saturday night.