How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Canada Sports Betting Guide

Now that sports betting in Canada is legal, MMA fans can bet on UFC Fight Night: Volkva vs Rozenstruik this Saturday.
Bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada this Saturday as former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov takes on No. 8 ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a five-round heavyweight main event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Russian heavyweight Volkov comes in as the slight favorite with Rozenstruik coming in as the coin-flip underdog.
Canadian MMA fans can bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada.
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik in Canada
Now that single-game sports betting is legal in Canada, sports betting sites are available for UFC Fight Night.
Below, we'll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada.
Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik
Canada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 56 in Canada
- 🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 56
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 4th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 56: 1:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 56: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- 📊 UFC Records: Volkov (34-10) | Rozenstruik (12-3)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Volkov (-155) | Rozenstruik (+135)
UFC Odds | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik Odds
Alexander Volkov is the betting favorite in Saturday’s match-up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The betting favorite has won fourteen of the last seventeen heavyweight bouts in the UFC since the start of 2022.
For more UFC betting odds on the UFC Vegas 56 main event, continue scrolling.
UFC Betting Odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik | UFC Vegas 56 Odds
Alexander Volkov is a -155 betting favorite, with Jairzinoho Rozenstruik as the +135 underdog.
Check out the UFC Vegas 56 moneyline odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik from BetOnline below.
|Moneyline
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Alexander Volkov
|-155
|Jairzinho Rozenstruik
|+135
UFC Vegas 56 Odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik Total Rounds
The betting total in this match-up is lined at 4.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of -120.
Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 main event.
|Total Rounds
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Over 3.5
|-140
|Under 3.5
|-110
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik | Full Fight Card
Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 56 fight card for the fights tonight.
Main Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
- Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev
- Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida
- Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov
- Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode’ Osbourne
Preliminary Card 1:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
- Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
- Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho
- Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta
- Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Niklas Stolze
- Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Tony Gravely
- Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis
- Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich
UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night
Both Volkov and Rozenstruik come into Saturday’s heavyweight showdown off of disappointing losses, with each fighter holding a 2-2 record in their last four UFC appearances. Volkov is a much more dynamic and mobile fighter than Rozenstruik, who is a standard hard-hitting kickboxer turned MMA fighter. While it’s hard not to back the plus-money side in a very close UFC heavyweight fight, it seems as though Volkov just has more left in the tank than Rozenstruik, who could be on his way out of the top of the UFC rankings with a loss on Saturday.
