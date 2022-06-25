How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Canada Sports Betting Sites

Bet on UFC Vegas 57 in Canada this Saturday night, as two highly ranked UFC lightweights square off in the main event. No. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan takes on former KSW lightweight champion Mateusz Gamrot, in a five-round bout with a chance to break into the top-10 rankings of one of the most competitive divisions in professional MMA.

Canada sports betting fans can bet on the UFC on Saturday while cashing in on the best betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the country. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for Canadians looking to bet on tonight’s UFC lightweight main event.

Canada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 57 in Canada

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 57

UFC Vegas 57 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 25th, 2022

Saturday, June 25th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 57: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 57: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot 📊 UFC Records: Tsarukyan (5-1) | Gamrot (3-1)

Tsarukyan (5-1) | Gamrot (3-1) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Tsarukyan (-265) | Gamrot (+225)

UFC Odds | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Odds

Arman Tsarukyan comes in as the -265 betting favorite against Mateusz Gamrot, who is a +225 underdog. Tsarukyan is 5-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming against UFC lightweight title contender Islam Mahkachev in his 2019 UFC debut. As for Gamrot, the former KSW lightweight champion holds a 20-1 record in his MMA career, with his only loss also coming in his UFC debut back in 2020.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot | UFC on ESPN 38 Odds

Check out the UFC on ESPN 38 moneyline odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC on ESPN 38 Odds BetOnline Free Play Arman Tsarukyan -265 Mateusz Gamrot +225

UFC on ESPN 38 Odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC on ESPN 38 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot fight.

Total Rounds UFC on ESPN 38 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 57 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main card (ESPN / ESPN+) | 10:00 PM ET

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Todd Duffee vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary card (ESPN2 / ESPN+) | 7:00 PM ET

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Mateusz Gamrot is the long-shot underdog for the first time in his professional MMA career, as the former KSW lightweight championship will look to snap the five-fight winning streak of Arman Tsaryukan. Gamrot went 13-0 in KSW before moving to the UFC back in October of 2020. In his UFC debut, Gamrot lost a controversial decision to Guram Kutateladze in a bout that even Kutateladze said was questionable.

While Tsaryukan deserves to be the betting favorite in this match-up, Mateusz Gamrot is one of the most underrated lightweights in the world, and at 2-1 odds he is too good to pass up at this price.

Bet on Mateusz Gamrot to defeat Arman Tsaryukan at UFC Vegas 57