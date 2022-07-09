How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | California Sports Betting Sites

If all things go well, the California sports betting market could open up as soon as 2023. While that still seems like a long time to wait, MMA fans can still get in on the action for UFC Vegas58 this weekend at the top online sportsbooks. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California and claim up to $5,750 in free bets.

UFC Vegas 58 will be live from UFC APEC in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev highlight an action-packed UFC Fight Night card with a lightweight bout that could go all five rounds. The card also features bouts like Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan, Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov, and Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Vegas 58 in California and claim free bets for the fights this weekend.

California UFC Betting Guide — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in California

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 58

UFC Vegas 58 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev 📊 UFC Stats: Rafael dos Anjos 31-13-0 | Rafael Fiziev 11-1-0

Rafael dos Anjos 31-13-0 | Rafael Fiziev 11-1-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: dos Anjos (+193) | Fiziev (-228)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

It’s been six years since dos Anjos has been a UFC champion. While he sits on the UFC promotion’s all-time list for most significant strikes at 1642 strikes, he finds himself as an underdog in Saturday’s fight against Fiziev.

Fiziev has seven career knockouts accounting for 64% of his wins. While he lost his UFC open debut, he’s won five straight fights since. He has a lethal blend in numerous disciplines including Muay Thai, combat sambo, boxing, and wrestling.

If dos Anjos wants a chance to start his title campaign, he will need to get through the dangerous Fiziev first.

For a breakdown of the dos Anjos vs Fiziev odds, along with our predictions and best bets for UFC Fight Night this weekend, scroll down below.

UFC Vegas 58 Odds | Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Odds

After a 4-4 record in the welterweight division, dos Anjos is back in the lightweight division again looking to prove how great a threat he is. While he is a former champion, the veteran is an underdog in the octagon this weekend with the best MMA betting sites pricing dos Anjos at +193 odds. The knockout specialist Fiziev is favored at -228 odds in the main event bout.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Rafael dos Anjos +193 Rafael Fiziev -228

UFC Odds | dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Total Rounds

California sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the over being favored slightly at -155 odds, suggesting the fight could go to decision. On the other hand, the under for dos Anjos vs Fiziev is set at +125 odds.

Will Fiziev vs dos Anjos go the distance?

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the dos Anjos vs Fiziev fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -155 Under 4.5 +125

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 58 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 9:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov

Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes

Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary Card 6:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios

Antonina Shevchenko vs Cortney Casey

Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore

David Onama vs Garrett Armfield

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson

Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov

UFC Stats — Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Rafael dos Anjos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #6

Age: 37

Country: Brazilian

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70” (178 cm)

Weight 155 lbs (70 kg)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 31-13-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (16% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 10 (32 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 16 (52% of wins)

Rafael Fiziev— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #10

Age: 29

Country: Azerbaijan

Height: 5’8” (173 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Weigh 155 lbs (70.31 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 11-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (64% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 1 (9 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 3 (27% of wins)

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Dos Anjos had a difficult time competing in the welterweight division, posting a 4-4 record. He came up short against the division’s elite like Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. But since returning to the lightweight division, he’s recorded two straight wins.

While dos Anjos will need to gain leverage to make another title attempt, he is going up against one of the lightweights raising stars in Fiziev. Fiziev comes in with a five fight win streak after dropping his UFC debut to Magomed Mustafaev. He has lethal combinations and one of the strongest takedown defenses in UFC. In just six fights, opponents are only 1-22 in takedown attempts against Fiziev.Dos Anjos is a good offensive wrestler but he doesn’t possess the skill to take down Fiziev.

Take Rafael Fiziev to win by unanimous decision.

Click on the button below to place your free UFC bets at BetOnline.