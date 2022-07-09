How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

The Pennsylvania sports betting market has opened up, which means MMA fans have access to the best betting offers for the UFC fights this weekend. Veteran fighter Rafael dos Anjos will step in the octagon against up-and-coming lightweight challenger Rafael Fiziev for the main event at UFC Vegas 58 on Saturday night. Below, we’ll uncover how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Pennsylvania and score $5,750 in free MMA bets.

UFC Vegas 58 will take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

With an action-packed fight card, this week’s UFC Fight Night has the makings of something special.

While the night will end off with dos Anjos vs Fiziev, there are several bouts to keep an eye on during the main card, including a women’s flyweight bout between No. 11-ranked Cynthia Calvillo and No. 7-ranked Nina Nunes.

For more information on the UFC Fight Night odds, betting offers, and free bets available to Pennsylvania residents, scroll down below.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Pennsylvania

While the Pennsylvania sports betting market is taking bets for dos Anjos vs Fiziev, UFC fans can find better betting odds and offers at the best offshore sports betting sites.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Pennsylvania.

Click here to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Fiziev Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get your UFC betting bonus for Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Place your free UFC bets at BetOnline

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night

The best Pennsylvania sportsbooks are letting fans bet on UFC Fight Night for free with up to $5,750 in MMA betting offers.

Check out the list below for the best Pennsylvania sports betting offers for UFC Vegas 58.

Pennsylvania UFC Betting Guide — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Pennsylvania

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 58

UFC Vegas 58 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev 📊 UFC Stats: Rafael dos Anjos 31-13-0 | Rafael Fiziev 11-1-0

Rafael dos Anjos 31-13-0 | Rafael Fiziev 11-1-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: dos Anjos (+193) | Fiziev (-228)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

It’s been six years since dos Anjos has been a UFC champion. While he sits on the UFC promotion’s all-time list for most significant strikes at 1642 strikes, he finds himself as an underdog in Saturday’s fight against Fiziev.

Fiziev has seven career knockouts accounting for 64% of his wins. While he lost his UFC open debut, he’s won five straight fights since. He has a lethal blend in numerous disciplines including Muay Thai, combat sambo, boxing, and wrestling.

If dos Anjos wants a chance to start his title campaign, he will need to get through the dangerous Fiziev first.

For a breakdown of the dos Anjos vs Fiziev odds, along with our predictions and best bets for UFC Fight Night this weekend, scroll down below.

UFC Vegas 58 Odds | Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Odds

After a 4-4 record in the welterweight division, dos Anjos is back in the lightweight division again looking to prove how great a threat he is. While he is a former champion, the veteran is an underdog in the octagon this weekend with the best MMA betting sites pricing dos Anjos at +193 odds. The knockout specialist Fiziev is favored at -228 odds in the main event bout.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Rafael dos Anjos +193 Rafael Fiziev -228

UFC Odds | dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Total Rounds

Pennsylvania sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the over being favored slightly at -155 odds, suggesting the fight could go to decision. On the other hand, the under for dos Anjos vs Fiziev is set at +125 odds.

Will Fiziev vs dos Anjos go the distance?

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the dos Anjos vs Fiziev fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -155 Under 4.5 +125

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 58 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 9:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Caio Borralho vs Armen Petrosyan

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Said Nurmagomedov

Jared Vanderaa vs Chase Sherman

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes

Michael Johnson vs Jamie Mullarkey

Preliminary Card 6:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Aiemann Zahabi vs Ricky Turcios

Antonina Shevchenko vs Cortney Casey

Cody Brundage vs Tresean Gore

David Onama vs Garrett Armfield

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Karl Roberson

Ronnie Lawrence vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov

UFC Stats — Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Rafael dos Anjos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #6

Age: 37

Country: Brazilian

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 70” (178 cm)

Weight 155 lbs (70 kg)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 31-13-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5 (16% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 10 (32 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 16 (52% of wins)

Rafael Fiziev— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #10

Age: 29

Country: Azerbaijan

Height: 5’8” (173 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Weigh 155 lbs (70.31 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 11-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (64% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 1 (9 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 3 (27% of wins)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for dos Anjos vs Fiziev in Pennsylvania

With an action-packed card for UFC Fight Night, the top Pennsylvania sports betting sites are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

Pennsylvania fans can claim up to $5,750 in free UFC betting offers and bet on any of the MMA fights this weekend for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the dos Anjos vs Fiziev fight.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on dos Anjos vs Fiziev

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With free UFC bets and $1,000 in free Pennsylvania sports betting offers, MMA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled UFC Fight Night at BetOnline. MMA fans that sign up today will receive three free UFC bets including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free UFC bets and Pennsylvania sports betting offers at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For Biggest UFC Betting Offer in Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans looking to cash in big Pennsylvania sports betting offers should sign up to BetUS. With $2,500 in free UFC bets, MMA fans can bet on dos Anjos vs Fiziev this weekend for free.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free UFC betting offers for Saturday’s fight at BetUS, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on dos Anjos vs Fiziev

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Betting Odds In Pennsylvania 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans can get their hands on the best UFC betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading Pennsylvania online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all UFC betting lines. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free Pennsylvania sports betting offers.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free UFC bets below from MyBookie, one of the top Pennsylvania sports betting apps.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Rafael dos Anjos vs Rafael Fiziev

Fiziev will face the biggest challenge in his career taking on the former champion in a five-round bout this Saturday. While Fiziev is an absolute monster, he’s going up against one of the strongest grapplers in the division. Dos Anjos has also had his fair share of five round bouts, with seven of his last 11 going the full 25 minutes. While Fiziev has faded in the third round in his career.

Fiziev has great cardio but he will be tested in championship rounds against a former champion where his best chance will be getting a knockout before it gets there. While Fiziev will cause some trouble for the veteran, dos Anjos won’t sit back and wait for Fiziev to get into rhythm. Once he’s disrupted Fiziev’s plan, dos Anjos is no slouch in the striking department with the ability to attack Fiziev’s body out of his southpaw stance.

Take dos Anjos to win on the moneyline.

Claim your free Illinois sports betting offers at BetOnline, one of the best Illinois sports betting sites.