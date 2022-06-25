How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

UFC Fight Night is back this weekend after an electric night in Austin, Texas. Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot will headline the UFC Vegas 57 fight card today, which also features some intriguing undercard fights. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Arizona and claim up to $5,750 in free MMA bets.
UFC Fight Night returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend. Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot will headline the fight card and all eyes will be on Shavkat Rakmonov as he takes on UFC veteran Neil Magny in a welterweight bout on the main card.
Read on to learn more about how to get the best UFC odds and MMA betting offers in Arizona below
Arizona UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Arizona
- UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 57
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 10:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot
- 📊 UFC Stats: Arman Tsarukyan 18-2-0 | Gamrot 20-1-0
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Tsarukyan (–265) | Gamrot (+225)
UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds
The best UFC betting sites have set the fight odds for UFC on ESPN: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot. Tsaurkyan is fresh off a TKO win against Joel Alvarez and will be the heavy favorite on Saturday night.
Meanwhile Gamrot will look to add to his three fight win streak after defeating Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens and Diego Ferreira.
Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the best UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 57 Odds | Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Odds
Tsarukyan is favored in Saturday night’s fight at -265 odds while Gamrot enters the octagon at +225 odds.
Gamrot has only lost one fight in career to Guram Kutateladze by decision. He enters this fight with a three fight win streak and will look to crack the top 10 with a win on Saturday.
After losing his UFC debut against Islam Makhachev, Tsarukyan has not lost. Tsarukyan is the heavy favorite and will look to add to his five fight win streak
Check out the chart below for the best UFC betting odds from BetOnline, one of the top Arizona sports betting sites.
|Moneyline
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Arman Tsarukyan
|-265
|Mateusz Gamrot
|+225
UFC Betting Odds | Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Odds for Total Rounds
The top Arizona sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the over being favored slightly at -120 odds. The under for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot is set at -110 odds.
Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight.
|Total Rounds
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Over 4.5
|-120
|Under 4.5
|-110
UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card
Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.
Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN+)
- Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot
- Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot
- Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos
- Nathan Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov
- Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira
Preliminary Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)
- Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi
- Sha Yilan vs TJ Brown
- Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov
- JP Buys vs Codu Durden
- Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey
UFC Stats — Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Stats
Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.
Arman Tsarukyan — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: #11
- Age: 25
- Country: Armenia
- Height: 5’7″ (170 cm)
- Reach: 72.5″ (18 cm)
- Weight 159 lbs (70.31 kg)
- Stance: Orthodox
- Overall Record: 18-2-0
- Fights Won by KO/4TKO: 7 (39% of wins)
Mateusz Gamrot— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Rank: #12
- Age: 31
- Country: Poland
- Height: 5’10″ (177 cm)
- Reach: 70.5” (179 cm)
- Weight 156 lbs (61.7 kgs)
- Stance: Southpaw
- Overall Record: 20-1-0
- Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (35% of wins)
Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot
Saturday’s main event fight is shaping up to turn into five rounds of pure violence.
Tsarukyan enters this fight as a heavy favorite but don’t expect Gamrot to be overwhelmed in the octagon on Saturday.
Prior to joining the UFC, Gamrot had a perfect 17-0 record and he has experience fighting beyond 15 minutes. Tsarukyan is a blue chip prospect and the No. 11-ranked fighter in the UFC but he’s never faced a fighter of Gamrot’s skill and experience.
Gamrot is a strong jiu-jitsu fighter that has power in both hands and he’s flashed the ability to hold his own in high profile title fights.
Gamrot is also an elite grappler while Tsarukyan possesses better wrestling and top control. However, their respective fighting styles should also help slow this fight down. Both fighters have excellent cardio and a tendency to drag out fights, which means this bout should have an excellent chance of going all five rounds.
Take this fight to go the distance on Saturday night.
Bet on Gamrot vs Tsarukyan to go the distance and get free UFC bets by clicking below.