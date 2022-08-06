How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 59 is setting up to be one of the biggest UFC Fight Night events of the year.

Thiago Santos will meet rising star Jahamal Hill in the octagon for a main event bout between two of the top-10 ranked light heavyweights in the UFC.

In addition to Santos vs Hill, there will be an action-packed fight card on tap. The UFC Vegas 59 main card also features bouts between Vincente Luque vs Geoff Neal, Mohammed Usman vs Zac Pauga, and Brogan Walker vs Juliana Miller.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Arizona

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 59

UFC Vegas 59 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Santos vs Hill

Santos vs Hill 📊 UFC Stats: Thiago Santos 22-10-0 | Hill 10-1-0, 1NC

Thiago Santos 22-10-0 | Hill 10-1-0, 1NC 🎲 UFC Odds: Santos (+265) | Hill (-315)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill Odds

This week’s edition of UFC Fight Night will see two of the top fighters in the light heavyweight division go at it in an attempt to solidify themselves as title contenders.

Veteran fighter Thiago Santos will go toe-to-toe with rising star Jahamal Hill in the main event at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday.

Despite winning just one time in his previous five bouts, Santos enters as the No. 6-ranked fighter in the light heavyweight division. The 38-year-old enters as a +265 underdog versus Hill, who is 10-1 with a no contest and six knockouts during his young UFC career.

While Hill is the more youthful fighter, he flashed his inexperience in his previous fight, losing quickly via submission versus Paul Craig. Now, the 10th-ranked fighter will try to prove himself against another crafty veteran in Santos, who represents the biggest test of Hill’s MMA career.

Can Hill, an overwhelming -315 favorite, bounce back with a win over Santos on Saturday night?

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Thiago Santos +265 Jamahal Hill -315

UFC Odds for Santos vs Hill Odds Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 2.5 favoring the under at -185, suggesting this fight won’t go to decision. While the over is valued at +115 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Check out the table below for a breakdown of Santos vs Hill’s odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 +155 Under 2.5 -185

UFC Vegas 59 Fight Card | UFC Fight Night Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs Geoff Neal

Mohammed Usman vs Zac Paugu

Brogan Walker vs Juliana Miller

Augusto Sakai vs Sergey Spivak

Preliminary Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Sam Alvey vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez

Bryan Battle vs Takashi Sato

Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan

Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Stephanie Egger

UFC Stats — Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill Stats

Below, we’ll break down UFC stats for each fighter.

Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #9

Age: 38

Country: Brazilian

Height: 6’2″ (187.96 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Weight 205 lbs (92.99 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 22-10-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (68% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 1 (5% of wins)

Fights Won by Decisions: 6 (27% of wins)

Jamahal Hill— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #10

Age: 31

Country: USA

Height: 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

Reach: 79.0” (200.66 cm)

Weight 205 lbs (92.99 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall UFC Record: 10-1-0, 1 NC

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (60% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 0 (0% of wins)

Fights Won by Decisions: 4 (40% of wins)

UFC Picks and Predictions for Santos vs Hill

This main event is expected to be a doozy, as both light heavyweights can end the fight with a single punch.

But as of late, only one of these fighters has displayed any sort of explosiveness. Unfortunately, for the 38-year-old Thiago Santos, that fighter hasn’t been him.

Since losing to Jon Jones in 2019, Santos has been a shell of himself in the octagon.

In recent losses versus Ankalaev and Rakic, Santos looked hesitant to pull the trigger, negating his show stopping one-punch power.

Meanwhile, Hill has been unafraid to be aggressive and end fights early.

After getting caught with an early submission loss in his previous bout, Hill will likely give Santos a bit more respect early but don’t expect that to last for long.

Look for Hill to knockout Santos in Round 3.

