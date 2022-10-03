UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo goes down this Saturday, October 15th, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a UFC women’s flyweight bout between the #5 ranked Alexa Grasso, as she takes on #6 ranked Viviane Araujo in the main event of the evening.
How to Watch UFC Fight Night in California
- 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150
UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds
UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo
Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Alexa Grasso
|-175
|Viviane Araujo
|+150
Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo
The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.
|Total Rounds
|Odds
|Play
|Over 3.5 Rounds
|-450
|Under 3.5 Rounds
|+300
UFC Fight Night Card
- Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield
- Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry
- Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara
UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 29
- Born: Mexico
- Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico
- Height: 5’5
- Reach: 66″
- Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights
- UFC Record: 6-3
Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 35
- Born: Brazil
- Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil
- Height: 5’5
- Reach: 68″
- Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance
- UFC Record: 5-2
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
Alexa Grasso is the strong betting favorite in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo. Her opponent Viviane Araujo is the betting underdog but has only been beaten by Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC.
California sports betting fans can wager on the action in more ways than one. Bet on the UFC in California by picking the exact method of victory, bet on round-by-round outcome props, or even bet whether or not the fight goes the distance. All that and more, with some of the very best California sportsbooks available for UFC betting.
To learn more about betting on the UFC in California, scroll down to check out our reviews of the best California sportsbooks now.
UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in California
The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has wonthree straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian.
There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 comebined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights.
To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.