UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo goes down this Saturday, October 15th, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a UFC women’s flyweight bout between the #5 ranked Alexa Grasso, as she takes on #6 ranked Viviane Araujo in the main event of the evening. California sports betting is still not legalized, but betting on the UFC in California is still very possible. In this article, we will explore how to bet on the UFC in California, while cashing in on some of the very best free UFC betting bonuses, and California sportsbook promotions. Continue reading to learn more about betting on the UFC in California.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in California

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)

Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Alexa Grasso is 6-3 in her UFC career, with five wins by decision and her latest victory via submission. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo has gone 0-2 in her last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds on the UFC Fight Night main event, Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -175 Viviane Araujo +150

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo

The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -450 Under 3.5 Rounds +300

UFC Fight Night Card

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield

Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry

Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Bet on the UFC in California with some of the very best sportsbooks available. Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats, as most California sportsbooks do not provide this information, with the UFC still being a somewhat niche betting market. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.

Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 29

Born: Mexico

Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico

Height: 5’5

Reach: 66″

Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights

UFC Record: 6-3

Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 35

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil

Height: 5’5

Reach: 68″

Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance

UFC Record: 5-2

The Best California Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the strong betting favorite in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo. Her opponent Viviane Araujo is the betting underdog but has only been beaten by Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC. California sports betting fans can wager on the action in more ways than one. Bet on the UFC in California by picking the exact method of victory, bet on round-by-round outcome props, or even bet whether or not the fight goes the distance. All that and more, with some of the very best California sportsbooks available for UFC betting. To learn more about betting on the UFC in California, scroll down to check out our reviews of the best California sportsbooks now.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in California

The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has wonthree straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian. There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 comebined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights. To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.