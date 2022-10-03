UFC News and Rumors

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in CA | California Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Alex Mac
Twitter
8 min read
UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo goes down this Saturday, October 15th, from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a UFC women’s flyweight bout between the #5 ranked Alexa Grasso, as she takes on #6 ranked Viviane Araujo in the main event of the evening.

California sports betting is still not legalized, but betting on the UFC in California is still very possible. In this article, we will explore how to bet on the UFC in California, while cashing in on some of the very best free UFC betting bonuses, and California sportsbook promotions.

Continue reading to learn more about betting on the UFC in California.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in California

Betting on the UFC in California is very popular, despite California sports betting still not being recognized as state law. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in California, check out the instructions below.

  1. Pick a CA betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Grasso vs Araujo
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your California sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
  6. Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight 

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in California  

  • 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
  • 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022
  • 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
  • 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)
  • 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Alexa Grasso is 6-3 in her UFC career, with five wins by decision and her latest victory via submission. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo has gone 0-2 in her last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds on the UFC Fight Night main event, Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.

Moneyline Odds Play
Alexa Grasso -175 BetOnline logo
Viviane Araujo +150 BetOnline logo

 

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo

The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play
Over 3.5 Rounds -450 BetOnline logo
Under 3.5 Rounds +300 BetOnline logo

UFC Fight Night Card

  • Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
  • Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield
  • Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry
  • Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Bet on the UFC in California with some of the very best sportsbooks available. Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats, as most California sportsbooks do not provide this information, with the UFC still being a somewhat niche betting market. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.

Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Age: 29
  • Born: Mexico
  • Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Height: 5’5
  • Reach: 66″
  • Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights
  • UFC Record: 6-3

Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Age: 35
  • Born: Brazil
  • Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil
  • Height: 5’5
  • Reach: 68″
  • Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance
  • UFC Record: 5-2

The Best California Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the strong betting favorite in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo. Her opponent Viviane Araujo is the betting underdog but has only been beaten by Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC.

California sports betting fans can wager on the action in more ways than one. Bet on the UFC in California by picking the exact method of victory, bet on round-by-round outcome props, or even bet whether or not the fight goes the distance. All that and more, with some of the very best California sportsbooks available for UFC betting.

To learn more about betting on the UFC in California, scroll down to check out our reviews of the best California sportsbooks now.

BetOnline California Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night

One of the best Canada sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it easy for NHL fans to learn how to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Canada

🏆 Founded 2004
⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free UFC Bets in California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes
BetOnline is one of the very best California sportsbooks when it comes to live betting odds on the UFC. BetOnline is also far and away one of the very best California sports betting sites, providing customers with ways to deposit using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Sign-up with BetOnline today, and California residents will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a risk-free bet worth fifty dollars when placing the first bet from a mobile device.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100 
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

To take advantage of these great UFC betting offers from BetOnline, click the link below now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo in CA

XBet California Sports Betting Bonuses - $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in CA

🏆 Founded 2013
⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live UFC Betting In California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes
Whether you’re brand new to UFC betting in California, or consider yourself a seasoned veteran, XBet makes betting on the UFC in California as simple and easy as it should be. Since coming into the California sports betting space in 2003, XBet has made a name for itself for having one of the most basic, and easy-to-use sports betting interfaces among all of the California sportsbooks. Residents of California who register with XBet now will receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as an online gaming casino chip worth ten dollars, completely complimentary.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Sign-up with XBet today by clicking the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in CA

MyBookie California Sportsbook Bonus - $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in CA

🏆 Founded 2003
⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best UFC Odds In California
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is one of the most trusted California sportsbooks for betting on the UFC. MyBookie is currently offering California sports betting customers a wide variety of betting options and free bets for UFC fights across the entire 2022 schedule. New customers of MyBookie who live in California who register now will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as access to some of the very best UFC odds for future fights, as well as live betting odds on UFC fight night.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with MyBookie, and to bet on the UFC in California today, click the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in California

The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has wonthree straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian.

There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 comebined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights.

To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

Bet on the UFC Fights tonight at BetOnline

Topics  
UFC News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Alex Mac

Twitter
Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Diaz vs McGregor 2

Could Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz III Happen Next Year?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 30 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor and Hasbulla
Conor McGregor Calls Out Hasbulla To MMA Sparring Session
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 30 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Maryna Moroz
UFC Star Maryna Moroz Makes History As Playboy’s Most Recent Model
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 29 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira UFC
Alex Pereira Takes To Twitter With Insane Sparring Video Ahead Of Israel Adesanya Clash At UFC 281
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 28 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Sean O'Malley UFC
Sean O’Malley With Psychological Warfare Ahead Of Petr Yan Clash At UFC 280
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 28 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?
Did McGregor Tweet Hint At Retirement From MMA and UFC?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 5 2022
UFC News and Rumors
Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors
Conor McGregor Set For Acting Debut Amid UFC Retirement Rumors
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 4 2022
More News
Arrow to top