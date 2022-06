How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | California Sports Betting Sites

Legal sports betting could be coming to California as early as 2023. While residents need to wait for progress in the California sports betting market, they can still turn their UFC knowledge into cash by betting with the top offshore sportsbooks. With up to $5,750 in UFC betting offers available for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot this weekend, California residents have plenty of reasons to sign up and get in on the action.

UFC Vegas 57 will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday evening. The action-packed UFC fight card is headlined by a lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California and claim free MMA betting offers from the best sports betting sites.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in California

While California sports betting isn’t legal, MMA fans don’t have to miss out on betting on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot this weekend. The best US sports betting sites are offering free bets and UFC betting offers for tonight’s fight.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California.

Click here to get your UFC betting bonus for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus for Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Place your free UFC bets at the best California sports betting sites

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night

The best California sportsbooks offer the most competitive odds for UFC Fight Night tonight. MMA fans can also cash in big UFC betting offers at the best offshore sportsbooks for UFC on ESPN.

Below, we’ll rank the top California sports betting sites and the UFC betting offers available for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot.

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in California

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 57

UFC Vegas 57 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

Tsarukyan vs Gamrot 📊 UFC Stats: Arman Tsarukyan 18-2-0 | Gamrot 20-1-0

Arman Tsarukyan 18-2-0 | Gamrot 20-1-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Tsarukyan (–265) | Gamrot (+225)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

The best UFC betting sites have set the fight odds for UFC on ESPN: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot. Tsaurkyan is fresh off a TKO win against Joel Alvarez and will be the heavy favorite on Saturday night.

Meanwhile Gamrot will look to add to his three fight win streak after defeating Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens and Diego Ferreira.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the best UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 57 Odds | Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Odds

Tsarukyan is favored in Saturday night’s fight at -265 odds while Gamrot enters the octagon at +225 odds.

Gamrot has only lost one fight in career to Guram Kutateladze by decision. He enters this fight with a three fight win streak and will look to crack the top 10 with a win on Saturday.

After losing his UFC debut against Islam Makhachev, Tsarukyan has not lost. Tsarukyan is the heavy favorite and will look to add to his five fight win streak

Check out the chart below for the best UFC betting odds from BetOnline, one of the top California sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Arman Tsarukyan -265 Mateusz Gamrot +225

UFC Betting Odds | Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Odds for Total Rounds

The top California sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the over being favored slightly at -120 odds. The under for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot is set at -110 odds.

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos

Nathan Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi

Sha Yilan vs TJ Brown

Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs Codu Durden

Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey

UFC Stats — Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Arman Tsarukyan — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #11

Age: 25

Country: Armenia

Height: 5’7″ (170 cm)

Reach: 72.5″ (18 cm)

Weight 159 lbs (70.31 kg)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 18-2-0

Fights Won by KO/4TKO: 7 (39% of wins)

Mateusz Gamrot— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #12

Age: 31

Country: Poland

Height: 5’10″ (177 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179 cm)

Weight 156 lbs (61.7 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 20-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (35% of wins)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot in California

With an action-packed card for UFC Fight Night, the top California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

California fans can claim up to $5,750 in free UFC betting offers and bet on any of the MMA fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best California sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With free UFC bets and $1,000 in free California betting offers, MMA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled UFC Fight Night at BetOnline. MMA fans that sign up today will receive three free UFC bets including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free UFC bets and California betting offers at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For Biggest UFC Betting Offer in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans looking to cash in big California sports betting offers should sign up to BetUS. With $2,500 in free UFC bets, MMA fans can bet on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot this weekend for free.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free UFC betting offers for Saturday’s fight at BetUS, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Betting Odds In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans can get their hands on the best UFC betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading California online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all UFC betting lines. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free California sports betting offers.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free UFC bets below from MyBookie, one of the top California betting apps.

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

UFC fans are getting a pay-per-view quality fight this week.

Gamrot is an action fighter and is the better jiu-jitsu fighter but will have his hands full against a blue-chip prospect in Tsarukyan. The oddsmakers have Tsarukyan as the heavy favorite but this fight might end up being closer than the oddsmakers might suggest.

Gamrot has already proven that he can win high level fights and has more experience in five-round bouts. He has plenty of athleticism, an aggressive submission game, and power with both fans, which should keep Tsarukyan at bay in the octagon tonight.

While this will likely be an action-packed fight, it’s hard to see either fighter ending this one early. Expect five rounds of violence and take the fight to go the distance on Saturday.

To bet on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot and get free bets for UFC Fight night, click the button below.