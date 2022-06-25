How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Florida Sports Betting Sites

The Florida sports betting market remains halted but MMA fans can still bet on UFC Fight Night online this weekend. The best offshore sportsbooks are welcoming Florida residents with up to $5,750 in UFC betting offers for UFC Vegas 57: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot. Read on to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida and claim free MMA bets.

UFC Vegas 57 wil be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot will go toe-to-toe in the octagon to headline the main event at UFC Fight Night this weekend. Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov and Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot are among the other featured fights on the action-packed UFC Vegas 57 fight card.

For more information on how to get the best UFC odds and MMA betting offers in Florida, scroll down below.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida

Florida sports betting isn’t legal but MMA fans can still bet on UFC Fight Night in the Sunshine State. The best US sports betting sites are offering free bets and UFC betting offers tonight for the Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight.

Check the guide below to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida.

Click here to get your UFC betting bonus for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Florida sports betting bonus for Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Place your free UFC bets at the best Florida sports betting sites

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night

The best Florida sportsbooks make it simple for sports fans to bet on UFC fights.

Below, we’ll break down the best Florida sports betting offers available for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot.

Florida UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Florida

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 57

UFC Vegas 57 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

Tsarukyan vs Gamrot 📊 UFC Stats: Arman Tsarukyan 18-2-0 | Gamrot 20-1-0

Arman Tsarukyan 18-2-0 | Gamrot 20-1-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Tsarukyan (–265) | Gamrot (+225)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

The best UFC betting sites have set the fight odds for UFC on ESPN: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot. Tsaurkyan is fresh off a TKO win against Joel Alvarez and will be the heavy favorite on Saturday night.

Meanwhile Gamrot will look to add to his three fight win streak after defeating Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens and Diego Ferreira.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the best UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 57 Odds | Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Odds

Tsarukyan is favored in Saturday night’s fight at -265 odds while Gamrot enters the octagon at +225 odds.

Gamrot has only lost one fight in career to Guram Kutateladze by decision. He enters this fight with a three fight win streak and will look to crack the top 10 with a win on Saturday.

After losing his UFC debut against Islam Makhachev, Tsarukyan has not lost. Tsarukyan is the heavy favorite and will look to add to his five fight win streak

Check out the chart below for the best UFC betting odds from BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Arman Tsarukyan -265 Mateusz Gamrot +225

UFC Betting Odds | Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Odds for Total Rounds

The top Florida sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the over being favored slightly at -120 odds. The under for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot is set at -110 odds.

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos

Nathan Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi

Sha Yilan vs TJ Brown

Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs Codu Durden

Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey

UFC Stats — Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Arman Tsarukyan — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #11

Age: 25

Country: Armenia

Height: 5’7″ (170 cm)

Reach: 72.5″ (18 cm)

Weight 159 lbs (70.31 kg)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 18-2-0

Fights Won by KO/4TKO: 7 (39% of wins)

Mateusz Gamrot— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #12

Age: 31

Country: Poland

Height: 5’10″ (177 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179 cm)

Weight 156 lbs (61.7 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 20-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (35% of wins)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot in Florida

With an action-packed card for UFC Fight Night, the top Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

Florida fans can claim up to $5,750 in free UFC betting offers and bet on any of the MMA fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best Florida sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With free UFC bets and $1,000 in free Florida betting offers, MMA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled UFC Fight Night at BetOnline. MMA fans that sign up today will receive three free UFC bets including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free UFC bets and Florida betting offers at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For Biggest UFC Betting Offer in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans looking to cash in big Florida sports betting offers should sign up to BetUS. With $2,500 in free UFC bets, MMA fans can bet on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot this weekend for free.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free UFC betting offers for Saturday’s fight at BetUS, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Betting Odds In Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans can get their hands on the best UFC betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading Florida online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all UFC betting lines. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free Florida sports betting offers.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free UFC bets below from MyBookie, one of the top Florida betting apps.

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

Tsarukyan is the heavy favorite to win on Saturday night and rightfully so. A blue-chip prospect capable of going all five rounds, Tsarulyan is a thoroughbred that has the type of raw ability that can overwhelm opponents. He is the number 11 ranked fighter and a lightweight contender that comes in riding a five-fight winning streak.

While both fighters come into the octagon at UFC APEX with seven knockouts and five submissions on their pro record, this fight has the feeling of a bout that could go all five rounds.

Gamrot has experience fighting beyond 15-minutes and has shown the ability to hold his own in high level title fights. He was 17-0 in his MMA career prior to entering the UFC and should be better suited for a bout that could last all 25 minutes after running out of gas versus Diego Ferreira.

Take the Gamrot vs Tsarulyan fight to go the distance on Saturday night.

To bet on UFC Fight night and claim two free MMA bets worth $25 each, click below.