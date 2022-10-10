How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is the main event for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grasso has won three straight fights since her loss to Carla Esparza, meanwhile Araujo got back in the winning column last time out against Andrea Lee. It’s #5 contender versus #6 contender in the women’s flyweight division!
Georgia sports betting is not yet state-endorsed, and while UFC betting fans may have a few hurdles to overcome when betting on the UFC in Georgia, it is still very possible.
Continue reading this article as we explore the various Georgia sportsbooks that post UFC betting odds, and where you can find free bets and Georgia sportsbook offers. Scroll down and continue reading to learn more.
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Georgia
Georgia sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite UFC betting in Georgia being highly popular. While it's still not state law for Georgia sportsbooks, there are still a number of options for Georgia residents who want to bet on the UFC.
- Pick a GA betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Grasso vs Araujo
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
- Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight
Georgia UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Georgia
- 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150
UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds
UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo
Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Alexa Grasso
|-175
|Viviane Araujo
|+150
Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo
The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.
|Total Rounds
|Odds
|Play
|Over 3.5 Rounds
|-450
|Under 3.5 Rounds
|+300
UFC Fight Night Card
- Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield
- Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry
- Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara
UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 29
- Born: Mexico
- Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico
- Height: 5’5
- Reach: 66″
- Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights
- UFC Record: 6-3
Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 35
- Born: Brazil
- Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil
- Height: 5’5
- Reach: 68″
- Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance
- UFC Record: 5-2
With Alexa Grasso coming in as the relatively heavy betting favorite in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event, Georgia sports betting fans may be looking for alternative markets to wager on the big flyweight bout. Luckily, Georgia sportsbooks offer a number of unique UFC betting props, including method of victory props, round-by-round outcome props, and even offer live betting odds on the fights, as they happen.
Georgia sportsbooks offer a number of unique UFC betting props, including method of victory props, round-by-round outcome props, and even offer live betting odds on the fights, as they happen.
Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in Georgia
The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has won three straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian.
There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 combined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights.
To place your free UFC bets in Georgia with BetOnline now, click the link below.