How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in GA

Alex Mac
Viviane Araujo UFC
Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is the main event for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grasso has won three straight fights since her loss to Carla Esparza, meanwhile Araujo got back in the winning column last time out against Andrea Lee. It’s #5 contender versus #6 contender in the women’s flyweight division!

Georgia sports betting is not yet state-endorsed, and while UFC betting fans may have a few hurdles to overcome when betting on the UFC in Georgia, it is still very possible. To learn more about how to bet on the UFC in Georgia.

Continue reading this article as we explore the various Georgia sportsbooks that post UFC betting odds, and where you can find free bets and Georgia sportsbook offers. Scroll down and continue reading to learn more.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Georgia

Georgia sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite UFC betting in Georgia being highly popular. While it’s still not state law for Georgia sportsbooks, there are still a number of options for Georgia residents who want to bet on the UFC. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in Georgia, read the instructions below, and continue scrolling for more information.

  1. Pick a GA betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Grasso vs Araujo
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
  6. Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight 

Georgia UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Georgia  

  • 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
  • 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022
  • 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
  • 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)
  • 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Alexa Grasso is 6-3 in her UFC career, with five wins by decision and her latest victory via submission. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo has gone 0-2 in her last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds on the UFC Fight Night main event, Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.

Moneyline Odds Play
Alexa Grasso -175 BetOnline logo
Viviane Araujo +150 BetOnline logo

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo

The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play
Over 3.5 Rounds -450 BetOnline logo
Under 3.5 Rounds +300 BetOnline logo

UFC Fight Night Card

  • Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
  • Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield
  • Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry
  • Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Bet on the UFC in Georgia with some of the very best sportsbooks available. Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats, as most Georgia sportsbooks do not provide this information, with the UFC still being a somewhat niche betting market. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.

Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Age: 29
  • Born: Mexico
  • Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Height: 5’5
  • Reach: 66″
  • Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights
  • UFC Record: 6-3

Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Age: 35
  • Born: Brazil
  • Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil
  • Height: 5’5
  • Reach: 68″
  • Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance
  • UFC Record: 5-2

The Best Georgia Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

With Alexa Grasso coming in as the relatively heavy betting favorite in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event, Georgia sports betting fans may be looking for alternative markets to wager on the big flyweight bout. Luckily, Georgia sportsbooks offer a number of unique UFC betting props, including method of victory props, round-by-round outcome props, and even offer live betting odds on the fights, as they happen.

To learn more about betting on the UFC in Georgia, scroll down and check out our special sportsbook reviews of each of the best Georgia sportsbooks available.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in Georgia

The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has won three straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian.

There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 combined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights.

To place your free UFC bets in Georgia with BetOnline now, click the link below.

Bet on the UFC Fights tonight at BetOnline

