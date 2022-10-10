How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in GA | Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is the main event for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grasso has won three straight fights since her loss to Carla Esparza, meanwhile Araujo got back in the winning column last time out against Andrea Lee. It’s #5 contender versus #6 contender in the women’s flyweight division! Georgia sports betting is not yet state-endorsed, and while UFC betting fans may have a few hurdles to overcome when betting on the UFC in Georgia, it is still very possible. To learn more about how to bet on the UFC in Georgia. Continue reading this article as we explore the various Georgia sportsbooks that post UFC betting odds, and where you can find free bets and Georgia sportsbook offers. Scroll down and continue reading to learn more.

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Georgia

Georgia sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite UFC betting in Georgia being highly popular. While it’s still not state law for Georgia sportsbooks, there are still a number of options for Georgia residents who want to bet on the UFC. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in Georgia, read the instructions below, and continue scrolling for more information.

Pick a GA betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Grasso vs Araujo Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Georgia sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight

Georgia UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Georgia

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)

Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Alexa Grasso is 6-3 in her UFC career, with five wins by decision and her latest victory via submission. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo has gone 0-2 in her last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds on the UFC Fight Night main event, Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -175 Viviane Araujo +150

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo

The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -450 Under 3.5 Rounds +300

UFC Fight Night Card

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield

Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry

Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Bet on the UFC in Georgia with some of the very best sportsbooks available. Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats, as most Georgia sportsbooks do not provide this information, with the UFC still being a somewhat niche betting market. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.

Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 29

Born: Mexico

Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico

Height: 5’5

Reach: 66″

Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights

UFC Record: 6-3

Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 35

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil

Height: 5’5

Reach: 68″

Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance

UFC Record: 5-2

The Best Georgia Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

With Alexa Grasso coming in as the relatively heavy betting favorite in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event, Georgia sports betting fans may be looking for alternative markets to wager on the big flyweight bout. Luckily, Georgia sportsbooks offer a number of unique UFC betting props, including method of victory props, round-by-round outcome props, and even offer live betting odds on the fights, as they happen. To learn more about betting on the UFC in Georgia, scroll down and check out our special sportsbook reviews of each of the best Georgia sportsbooks available.

BetOnline Georgia Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is currently offering Georgia sports betting fanatics a chance to get started with one of the most popular gambling apps in the United States and around the globe. BetOnline is easily the best Georgia sports betting app for betting on the UFC with bitcoin and other crypto coins. Georgia residents who register with MyBookie this weekend will receive a 50% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000, as well as a risk-free bet worth up to $50 when placing their first wager with their mobile device. To take advantage of these special promotions, while getting some of the very best UFC betting odds that any Georgia sportsbook has to offer, sign-up with BetOnline now.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Get in on the action with BetOnline by clicking the link below now.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

XBet Georgia Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo in GA

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC Betting In Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bet on the UFC with XBet now to collect some great offers for Georgia sports betting fans. GA residents who register with XBet to bet on the UFC in Georgia this weekend will receive a matched deposit bonus of up to $500, as well as a complimentary ten-dollar casino gaming chip, just for signing up. Take advantage of these offers, while using one of the most basic and easy-to-use Georgia sports betting apps available.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $500

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To get in on the action with XBet, click the link below now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

MyBookie Georgia Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in GA

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds In Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is by far the most generous Georgia sports betting app when it comes to offering their customers loyalty rewards and specials Georgia sportsbook bonuses. New customers with MyBookie who live in Georgia that sign-up to bet on the UFC this weekend will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000. Sign-up with MyBookie to bet on the UFC in Georgia now. MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get started with one of the most lucrative Georgia sports betting offers by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in Georgia

The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has won three straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian. There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 combined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights. To place your free UFC bets in Georgia with BetOnline now, click the link below.