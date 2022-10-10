How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

UFC betting sites in Illinois are offering free combat sports betting offers for Illinois sports betting fans looking to get in on the UFC betting action this weekend. Illinois sports betting has experienced a massive surge in popularity since sportsbooks became legal and regulated in the state just over two years ago. Now, Illinois residents can bet on UFC fight night easier than ever before. Saturday’s main event sees #5 ranked UFC women’s flyweight, Alexa Grasso, take on the #6 ranked Viviane Araujo, live from the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Illinois UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Illinois

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)

Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Alexa Grasso is 6-3 in her UFC career, with five wins by decision and her latest victory via submission. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo has gone 0-2 in her last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds on the UFC Fight Night main event, Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -175 Viviane Araujo +150

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo

The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -450 Under 3.5 Rounds +300

UFC Fight Night Card

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield

Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry

Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Bet on the UFC in Illinois with some of the very best sportsbooks available. Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats, as most Illinois sportsbooks do not provide this information, with the UFC still being a somewhat niche betting market. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.

Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 29

Born: Mexico

Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico

Height: 5’5

Reach: 66″

Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights

UFC Record: 6-3

Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 35

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil

Height: 5’5

Reach: 68″

Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance

UFC Record: 5-2

With Alexa Grasso coming in as the relatively heavy betting favorite in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event, Georgia sports betting fans may be looking for alternative markets to wager on the big flyweight bout. Luckily Illinois sportsbooks have a number of great alternative markets for UFC betting. Wager on the exact method of victory, round by round props, or even if the fight will go the distance. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Illinois, while cashing in on great betting offers, check out the reviews of the top Illinois sportsbooks below. Scroll down to review the best UFC betting promos for you, and which one suits you the most.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in Illinois

The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has won three straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian. There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 combined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights.

