How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill will be live from UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The main event will feature two of the top knockout artists in the light heavyweight division. Thiago Santos will go toe-to-toe with Jahamal Hill in a bout between two fighters ranked in the top-10 in the division rankings.

UFC Vegas 59 has several other highly-anticipated matches on the main card, including Vincente Luque vs Geoff Neal, Mohammed Usman vs Zac Pauga, and Brogan Walker vs Juliana Miller.

Read on to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio and claim free bets for Santos vs Hill.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Ohio

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 59

UFC Vegas 59 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022

Saturday, August 6, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nevada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Santos vs Hill

Santos vs Hill 📊 UFC Stats: Thiago Santos 22-10-0 | Hill 10-1-0, 1NC

Thiago Santos 22-10-0 | Hill 10-1-0, 1NC 🎲 UFC Odds: Santos (+265) | Hill (-315)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Hill Odds

This week’s edition of UFC Fight Night will see two of the top fighters in the light heavyweight division go at it in an attempt to solidify themselves as title contenders.

Veteran fighter Thiago Santos will go toe-to-toe with rising star Jahamal Hill in the main event at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday.

Despite winning just one time in his previous five bouts, Santos enters as the No. 6-ranked fighter in the light heavyweight division. The 38-year-old enters as a +265 underdog versus Hill, who is 10-1 with a no contest and six knockouts during his young UFC career.

While Hill is the more youthful fighter, he flashed his inexperience in his previous fight, losing quickly via submission versus Paul Craig. Now, the 10th-ranked fighter will try to prove himself against another crafty veteran in Santos, who represents the biggest test of Hill’s MMA career.

Can Hill, an overwhelming -315 favorite, bounce back with a win over Santos on Saturday night?

Check out the complete UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline, one of the best MMA betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Thiago Santos +265 Jamahal Hill -315

UFC Odds for Santos vs Hill Odds Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 2.5 favoring the under at -185, suggesting this fight won’t go to decision. While the over is valued at +115 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Check out the table below for a breakdown of Santos vs Hill’s odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 +155 Under 2.5 -185

UFC Vegas 59 Fight Card | UFC Fight Night Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill

Vicente Luque vs Geoff Neal

Mohammed Usman vs Zac Paugu

Brogan Walker vs Juliana Miller

Augusto Sakai vs Sergey Spivak

Preliminary Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Sam Alvey vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez

Bryan Battle vs Takashi Sato

Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan

Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Stephanie Egger

UFC Stats — Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill Stats

Below, we’ll break down UFC stats for each fighter.

Thiago Santos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #9

Age: 38

Country: Brazilian

Height: 6’2″ (187.96 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Weight 205 lbs (92.99 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 22-10-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (68% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 1 (5% of wins)

Fights Won by Decisions: 6 (27% of wins)

Jamahal Hill— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #10

Age: 31

Country: USA

Height: 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

Reach: 79.0” (200.66 cm)

Weight 205 lbs (92.99 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall UFC Record: 10-1-0, 1 NC

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (60% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 0 (0% of wins)

Fights Won by Decisions: 4 (40% of wins)

UFC Picks and Predictions for Santos vs Hill

Santos vs Hill is expected to be a barnburner but the edge has to go to the veteran fighter here.

After going 1-4 over his last five fights, Thiago Santos will enter the octagon with some newfound inspiration after the birth of his first child.

Santos was one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in the division and nearly beat Jon Jones in 2019 but he’s struggled since. Now, he appears to be refocused on showcasing his raw punching power versus an opponent that isn’t afraid of getting into a firefight.

Jamahal Hill has finished six of his 10 wins by knockout but won’t be able to trade shots and come out unscathed against someone with Santos’ one-punch stopping power.

Questions remain about Hill’s ability to overcome adversity, which is something he will certainly have to do to come out on top against Santos, who is priced nicely at +235 in the main event.

Take Santos to win on the moneyline at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday night.

