How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

While single-game betting is now legal, the offers for sports betting in Ontario remain limited at best. In most cases, offshore sportsbooks are still giving away the most value for residents that want to bet online in Ontario. To learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario and get free MMA bets from the top sports betting sites, scroll down below.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. With an action-packed fight card set for UFC Vegas 57, MMA fans can profit from up to $5,750 in free bets for the UFC fights tonight.

Read on to learn more about the best sports betting offers in Ontario for the UFC fights tonight.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario

It’s never been easier to bet on UFC in Ontario. The best online sportsbooks are offering the most competitive odds for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot.

Follow the instructions below to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night

The best Canada sportsbooks offer free bets and UFC betting offers for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot. UFC fans can take advantage of free MMA betting offers and minimize their risks tonight.

Check out the list below for the best Ontario sports betting offers for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot.

Ontario UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Ontario

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 57

UFC Vegas 57 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

Tsarukyan vs Gamrot 📊 UFC Stats: Arman Tsarukyan 18-2-0 | Gamrot 20-1-0

Arman Tsarukyan 18-2-0 | Gamrot 20-1-0 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Tsarukyan (–265) | Gamrot (+225)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

The best UFC betting sites have set the fight odds for UFC on ESPN: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot. Tsaurkyan is fresh off a TKO win against Joel Alvarez and will be the heavy favorite on Saturday night.

Meanwhile Gamrot will look to add to his three fight win streak after defeating Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens and Diego Ferreira.

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the best UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 57 Odds | Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Odds

Tsarukyan is favored in Saturday night’s fight at -265 odds while Gamrot enters the octagon at +225 odds.

Gamrot has only lost one fight in career to Guram Kutateladze by decision. He enters this fight with a three fight win streak and will look to crack the top 10 with a win on Saturday.

After losing his UFC debut against Islam Makhachev, Tsarukyan has not lost. Tsarukyan is the heavy favorite and will look to add to his five fight win streak

Check out the chart below for the best UFC betting odds from BetOnline, one of the top Ontario sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Arman Tsarukyan -265 Mateusz Gamrot +225

UFC Betting Odds | Tsarukyan vs Gamrot Odds for Total Rounds

The top Ontario sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 with the over being favored slightly at -120 odds. The under for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot is set at -110 odds.

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs Christos Giagos

Nathan Maness vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi

Sha Yilan vs TJ Brown

Raulian Paiva vs Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs Codu Durden

Brian Kelleher vs Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Jinh Yu Frey

UFC Stats — Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Arman Tsarukyan — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #11

Age: 25

Country: Armenia

Height: 5’7″ (170 cm)

Reach: 72.5″ (18 cm)

Weight 159 lbs (70.31 kg)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 18-2-0

Fights Won by KO/4TKO: 7 (39% of wins)

Mateusz Gamrot— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #12

Age: 31

Country: Poland

Height: 5’10″ (177 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179 cm)

Weight 156 lbs (61.7 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 20-1-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (35% of wins)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for Tsarukyan vs Gamrot in Ontario

With an action-packed card for UFC Fight Night, the top Ontario sports betting sites are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

Ontario fans can claim up to $5,750 in free UFC betting offers and bet on any of the MMA fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best Ontario sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Tsarukyan vs Gamrot fight.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

With free UFC bets and $1,000 in free Ontario betting offers, MMA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled UFC Fight Night at BetOnline.

With free UFC bets and $1,000 in free Ontario betting offers, MMA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled UFC Fight Night at BetOnline. MMA fans that sign up today will receive three free UFC bets including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free UFC bets and Ontario betting offers at BetOnline.

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For Biggest UFC Betting Offer in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans looking to cash in big Ontario sports betting offers should sign up to BetUS. With $2,500 in free UFC bets, MMA fans can bet on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot this weekend for free.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

ON Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free UFC betting offers for Saturday’s fight at BetUS, click on the button below.

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Tsarukyan vs Gamrot

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Betting Odds In Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans can get their hands on the best UFC betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading Ontario online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all UFC betting lines. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free Ontario sports betting offers.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

ON Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free UFC bets below from MyBookie, one of the top Ontario betting apps.

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Arman Tsarukyan vs Mateusz Gamrot

Tsarukyan is a blue chip prospect and the heavy favorite in this fight despite not having experience beyond 15 minutes.

While Gamrot has more experience fighting more than three rounds, he ran out of gas versus Diego Ferreria, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him wear down in the later rounds once again.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan has shown nothing but bottomless cardio since arriving in the UFC. He is a very well-rounded fighter that combines high-level wrestling and top control with improving Muay Thai technique. Tsarukyan has also shown the ability to perform well against high level grapplers, which should serve him well against Gamrot.

Take Tsarukyan to win by decision.

To bet on UFC Fight Night for free at BetOnline, click the button below.