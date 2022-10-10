How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)

Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150

Alexa Grasso is 6-3 in her UFC career, with five wins by decision and her latest victory via submission. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo has gone 0-2 in her last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds on the UFC Fight Night main event, Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.

UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -175 Viviane Araujo +150

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo

The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -450 Under 3.5 Rounds +300

UFC Fight Night Card

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield

Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry

Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.

Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 29

Born: Mexico

Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico

Height: 5’5

Reach: 66″

Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights

UFC Record: 6-3

Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 35

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil

Height: 5’5

Reach: 68″

Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance

UFC Record: 5-2

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in Texas

The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has won three straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian. There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 combined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights. To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.