How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the UFC in Texas this weekend as the women headline as Alexa Grasso takes on Viviane Araujo in the flyweight division, this Saturday, October 15th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Both women are perhaps two wins away from a shot at the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title, so a win here will catapult them into title contention.
Texas sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite being the largest state in the U.S. To learn more about betting on the UFC in Texas, while collecting some of the very best Texas sportsbook bonuses and free UFC bet offers, scroll down and continue reading now.
The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas
Texas sports betting is still not legal and regulated, and while there may be some extra hurdles for Texas sports betting fans to overcome, betting on the UFC in Texas is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in Texas, check out the instructions below.
- Pick a TX betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Grasso vs Araujo
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Texas sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
- Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight
Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Texas
-
- 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150
UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night OddsAlexa Grasso is 6-3 in her UFC career, with five wins by decision and her latest victory via submission. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo has gone 0-2 in her last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds on the UFC Fight Night main event, Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.
UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo
Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.
Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -175 Viviane Araujo +150
Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo
The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.
Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -450 Under 3.5 Rounds +300
UFC Fight Night Card
- Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
- Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield
- Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry
- Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara
UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane AraujoBet on the UFC in Texas with some of the very best sportsbooks available. Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats, as most Texas sportsbooks do not provide this information, with the UFC still being a somewhat niche betting market. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.
Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 29
- Born: Mexico
- Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico
- Height: 5’5
- Reach: 66″
- Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights
- UFC Record: 6-3
Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats
- Age: 35
- Born: Brazil
- Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil
- Height: 5’5
- Reach: 68″
- Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance
- UFC Record: 5-2
The Best Texas Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
Alexa Grasso is the strong betting favorite in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo. Her opponent Viviane Araujo is the betting underdog but has only been beaten by Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC.
Texas sports betting fans can wager on the action in more ways than one. Bet on the UFC in Texas by picking the exact method of victory, bet on round-by-round outcome props, or even bet whether or not the fight goes the distance. All that and more, with some of the very best Texas sportsbooks available for UFC betting.
To learn more about betting on the UFC in Texas, check out our reviews of the best Texas sportsbooks.
Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in Texas
The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has won three straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian.
There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 combined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights.
To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.