How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in TX | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac
8 min read
Alexa Grasso (UFC)
Bet on the UFC in Texas this weekend as the women headline as Alexa Grasso takes on Viviane Araujo in the flyweight division, this Saturday, October 15th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Both women are perhaps two wins away from a shot at the UFC Women’s Flyweight Title, so a win here will catapult them into title contention.

Texas sports betting is still not state-regulated, despite being the largest state in the U.S. To learn more about betting on the UFC in Texas, while collecting some of the very best Texas sportsbook bonuses and free UFC bet offers, scroll down and continue reading now.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas

Texas sports betting is still not legal and regulated, and while there may be some extra hurdles for Texas sports betting fans to overcome, betting on the UFC in Texas is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the UFC in Texas, check out the instructions below.

  1. Pick a TX betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for Grasso vs Araujo
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your Texas sports betting bonus for UFC Fight Night
  6. Place your free bets on the UFC Fights tonight 

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Texas  

    • 🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
    • 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, October 15th, 2022
    • 🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET
    • 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas
    • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
    • 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
    • 📊 UFC Records: Grasso (14-3) | Araujo (11-3)
    • 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Grasso -175 | Araujo +150

    UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

    Alexa Grasso is 6-3 in her UFC career, with five wins by decision and her latest victory via submission. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo has gone 0-2 in her last two appearances as the betting underdog. To find out the betting odds on the UFC Fight Night main event, Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo, check out the odds table below via BetOnline.

    UFC Fight Odds for Grasso vs Araujo

    Alexa Grasso is the -175 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +150.

    Moneyline Odds Play
    Alexa Grasso -175 BetOnline logo
    Viviane Araujo +150 BetOnline logo

     

    Fight Odds on Total Rounds Grasso vs Araujo

    The betting total in Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over at odds of -450 and Under lined at +300 via BetOnline.

    Total Rounds Odds Play
    Over 3.5 Rounds -450 BetOnline logo
    Under 3.5 Rounds +300 BetOnline logo

    UFC Fight Night Card

    • Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo
    • Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield
    • Raphael Assuncao vs Victor Henry
    • Tatsuro Taira vs CJ Vergara

    UFC Stats — Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo

    Bet on the UFC in Texas with some of the very best sportsbooks available. Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats, as most Texas sportsbooks do not provide this information, with the UFC still being a somewhat niche betting market. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.

    Alexa Grasso — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

    • Age: 29
    • Born: Mexico
    • Fighting out of – Guadalajara, Mexico
    • Height: 5’5
    • Reach: 66″
    • Recent Trends: Gone the distance in 7 of 9 UFC fights
    • UFC Record: 6-3

    Viviane Araujo — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

    • Age: 35
    • Born: Brazil
    • Fighting out of – Ceilandia, Brazil
    • Height: 5’5
    • Reach: 68″
    • Recent Trends: Last 6 UFC fights gone the distance
    • UFC Record: 5-2

    The Best Texas Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo

    Alexa Grasso is the strong betting favorite in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo. Her opponent Viviane Araujo is the betting underdog but has only been beaten by Jessica Eye and Katlyn Chookagian in the UFC.

    Texas sports betting fans can wager on the action in more ways than one. Bet on the UFC in Texas by picking the exact method of victory, bet on round-by-round outcome props, or even bet whether or not the fight goes the distance. All that and more, with some of the very best Texas sportsbooks available for UFC betting.

    To learn more about betting on the UFC in Texas, check out our reviews of the best Texas sportsbooks.

    BetOnline Texas Free Bets — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets on UFC Fight Night

    One of the best Canada sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it easy for NHL fans to learn how to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Canada

    🏆 Founded 2004
    ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
    💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
    Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Texas
    💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
    💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
    📃 License Panama
    📲 Mobile Betting Yes
    BetOnline is far and away, the best Texas sportsbook for betting on the UFC. BetOnline offers the very best UFC odds for this weekend’s event, as well as events across the entire UFC schedule. Residents in Texas who register with BetOnline now will receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000. Texas sports betting fans can also take advantage of a risk-free UFC bet worth up to $50 when placing their first mobile bet with BetOnline.

    BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

    • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL100 
    • Minimum Deposit of $55
    • 10x Rollover Requirement
    • Free Bets expire in 30 days

    To learn more about betting on the UFC in Texas with BetOnline, click the link below.

    Get Free Bets at BetOnline

    XBet Texas Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo in TX

    XBet Nevada Sports Betting Bonuses - $500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev in NV

    🏆 Founded 2013
    ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
    💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
    Recommended For Live UFC Betting In Texas
    💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
    💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
    📃 License Curacao
    📲 Mobile Betting Yes

    XBet is offering Texas sports betting fans who bet on the UFC up to $500 in free bets for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. Bet on the UFC in Texas with XBet this weekend and receive a matched welcome bonus of up to $500, as well as a free ten-dollar casino chip for online casino gaming, completely complimentary.

    XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

    • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code XBET50
    • Minimum Deposit of $45
    • 7x Rollover Requirement
    • Maximum TX Sports Betting Bonus of $500
    • Texas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

    Texas sports betting fans can get in on the UFC betting action with XBet by clicking the link below.

    Claim Your XBet Bonus

    MyBookie Texas Sportsbook Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in TX

    MyBookie Nevada Sportsbook Bonus - $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the UFC Fights Tonight in NV

    🏆 Founded 2003
    ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
    💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
    Recommended For The Best UFC Odds In Texas
    💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
    💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
    📃 License Curacao
    📲 Mobile Betting Yes

    MyBookie gets Nevada sports betting fans into the action with some of the very best betting lines available for UFC Fight Night. As one of the best Texas gambling apps, MyBookie makes it a priority to make their customers happy, which includes a wide variety of sportsbook bonuses and free bets for the entire UFC schedule. Residents in Texas who sign-up with MyBookie today will receive a 100% sign-up bonus of up to $1,000.

    MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

    • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
    • Minimum Deposit of $50
    • 10x Rollover Requirement
    • Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
    • TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

    To get in on the action with MyBookie, click the link below now.

    Join MyBookie Now

    Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Grasso vs Araujo in Texas

    The main event of UFC Fight Night on October 15th sees Alexa Grasso take on the #6 ranked women’s flyweight, Viviane Araujo. Grasso has just three losses in her UFC career, which have all come as the betting underdog. Since her last defeat to Carla Esparza, Grasso has won three straight fights, one by submission and two by decision. Meanwhile, Viviane Araujo got back on the winning track against Andrea Lee in May, after her defeat 12 months prior at UFC 262 to Katlyn Chookagian.

    There is a very good chance that this fight goes the distance, with 13 of their 16 combined UFC fights needed the judges scorecards to determine the winner. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -450 at BetOnline and enjoy the fights.

    To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.

    Bet on the UFC Fights tonight at BetOnline
Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
