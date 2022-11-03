How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in WI | Wisconsin Sports Betting Guide

Bet on UFC Fight Night in Wisconsin this weekend as two top-ranked strawweight’s collide for in the main event of UFC Fight Night this weekend. No. 3 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on No. 7 ranked Amanda Lemos over five rounds in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Rodriguez comes in as the betting favorite in this match-up, with Lemos lined as the juicy underdog.

Wisconsin sports betting fans get in on the UFC betting action this weekend, with a number of great betting offers from the best Wisconsin sportsbooks available for betting on MMA. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Wisconsin, while cashing in on free UFC bets and exclusive sportsbook bonuses, continue reading as we explore the best Wisconsin sports betting sites available for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night.

Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

Wisconsin UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 51 in Wisconsin

🥊 UFC Event: UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, November 5th, 2022

🕙 When is UFC Night Night: 7:00 pm ET

🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Apex, Las Vegas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos

📊 UFC Records: Rodriguez (16-1-2) | Lemos (12-2-1)

Rodriguez (16-1-2) | Lemos (12-2-1) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Rodriguez -220 | Lemos +180

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos, check out the odds table below via BetOnline, one of the best Marina Rodriguez is 6-1-2 in her UFC career, with five wins by decision and a TKO victory too. Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos has gone 6-2 in her eight UFC fights to date. To find out the betting odds on the UFC Fight Night main event, Marinacheck out the odds table below via BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks

UFC Fight Odds for Rodriguez vs Lemos

Marina Rodriguez is the -220 betting favorite in this match-up, with the Brazilian lined at underdog odds of +180.

Moneyline Odds Play Alexa Grasso -220 Viviane Araujo +180

Fight Odds on Total Rounds Rodriguez vs Lemos

The betting total in Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos is set at 3.5 rounds, with Over odds at -150 and Under lined at +110 via BetOnline.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 3.5 Rounds -150 Under 3.5 Rounds +110

Full UFC Fight Night Card

Main Card:

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez

Chase Sherman vs Josh Parisian

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Nate Maness

Grant Dawson vs Mark Madsen

Preliminary Card:

Darrick Minner vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Miranda Maverick vs Shanna Young

Mario Bautista vs Benito Lopez

Polyana Viana vs Jinh Yu Frey

Liudvik Sholinian vs Johnny Muñoz Jr

Carlos Candelario vs Jake Hadley

Tamires Vidal vs Ramona Pascual

UFC Stats — Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos

Bet on the UFC in Wisconsin with some of the very best sportsbooks available. Before placing your UFC bets, be sure to check out the most applicable UFC betting trends and stats, as most Wisconsin sportsbooks do not provide this information, with the UFC still being a somewhat niche betting market. Before placing your UFC bets, check out the stats and UFC betting trends below.

Marina Rodriguez — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 35

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Florianópolis, Brazil

Height: 5’6

Reach: 65″

Recent Trends: Gone the distance in last three UFC fights

UFC Record: 6-1-2

Amanda Lemos — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Age: 35

Born: Brazil

Fighting out of – Belém, Brazil

Height: 5’4

Reach: 65″

Recent Trends: Only 2 of 8 UFC fights have gone the distance

UFC Record: 6-2

The Best Wisconsin Sportsbooks for UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

Marina Rodriguez is the strong betting favorite in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos. Her opponent Amanda Lemos is the betting underdog but has only been beaten by Jéssica Andrade and Leslie Smith in the UFC. Wisconsin sports betting fans can wager on the action in more ways than one. Bet on the UFC in Wisconsin by picking the exact method of victory, bet on round-by-round outcome props, or even bet whether or not the fight goes the distance. All that and more, with some of the very best WI sportsbooks available for UFC betting. To learn more about betting on the UFC in Wisconsin, scroll down to check out our reviews of the best Wisconsin sportsbooks an free bets now. Each of these sportsbooks have fantastic betting apps available for you to place your UFC Fight Night bets on.

Free UFC Picks | UFC Best Bets For Rodriguez vs Lemos in Wisconsin

The main event of UFC Fight Night on November 5th sees Marina Rodriguez take on the #7 ranked women’s strawweight, Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez is just one win away from a shot at UFC gold, after wins against the likes of Mackenzie Dern, Michelle Waterson, Amanda Ribas and Yan Xiaonan. Here at The Sports Daily we think Rodriguez will have too much for her Brazilian counterpart, and will beat her via decision. There is also a very good chance that this fight goes the distance. The last three of Rodriguez’s career have ended on the judges’ scorecards. With this in mind, bet the Over 3.5 rounds at odds of -150 at BetOnline and take Marina Rodriguez to beat Amanda Lemos on points at -110. To place your free UFC bets with BetOnline now, click the link below.