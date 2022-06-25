How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | New York Sports Betting Sites

UFC Vegas 57 takes place on Saturday from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a UFC lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot, as the two highly touted European MMA stars go head to head for a chance to break the top-10 rankings in the UFC’s most competitive division.

The co-main event sees yet another European MMA star take the center stage, as the 15-0 Kazakh, Shavkat Rakhmonov, takes on UFC veteran Neil Magny, with Magny defending his no. 10 ranking in the UFC’s welterweight division.

UFC betting fans in the Empire State can bet on UFC Vegas 57 while taking advantage of great betting offers from the top New York sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in New York, continue reading as we highlight the best betting options for New York residents looking to bet on tonight’s UFC Vegas 57 fight card.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot in Nevada

New York sports betting became legalized and regulated as of January of 2022, with both online and retail wagering coming available after years of New York residents being left in the dark. If you’re brand new to MMA betting or are just looking for a few new sportsbooks, you’ve come to the right place.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Nevada sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 57 Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 57 in Nevada

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 57

UFC Vegas 57 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 25th, 2022

Saturday, June 25th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 57: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 57: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot 📊 UFC Records: Tsarukyan (5-1) | Gamrot (3-1)

Tsarukyan (5-1) | Gamrot (3-1) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Tsarukyan (-265) | Gamrot (+225)

UFC Odds | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Odds

Arman Tsarukyan comes in as the -265 betting favorite against Mateusz Gamrot, who is a +225 underdog. Tsarukyan is 5-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming against UFC lightweight title contender Islam Mahkachev in his 2019 UFC debut. As for Gamrot, the former KSW lightweight champion holds a 20-1 record in his MMA career, with his only loss also coming in his UFC debut back in 2020.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot | UFC on ESPN 38 Odds

Check out the UFC on ESPN 38 moneyline odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC on ESPN 38 Odds BetOnline Free Play Arman Tsarukyan -265 Mateusz Gamrot +225

UFC on ESPN 38 Odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC on ESPN 38 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot fight.

Total Rounds UFC on ESPN 38 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 57 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main card (ESPN / ESPN+) | 10:00 PM ET

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Todd Duffee vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary card (ESPN2 / ESPN+) | 7:00 PM ET

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey

1. BetOnline— $1,000 UFC Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top sports Nevada betting site available for betting on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus exclusively for Nevada residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on UFC in Nevada with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free UFC Bets for Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC Odds in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is the most user-friendly and easy-to-use Nevada sports betting site available for those who are new to UFC betting. Bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada with XBet and receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, just for signing up. Conditions apply, see terms below.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on UFC Fight Night in Nevada now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot in Nevada



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds in Nevada 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Nevada sportsbook available for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. MyBookie is known for great UFC betting offers and loyalty rewards for customers both new and old. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Nevada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on UFC in Nevada with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

While the betting market is immensely bullish on Arman Tsaryukin in this match-up, the real value looks to be on the former KSW champion. Mateusz Gamrot held a perfect 13-0 record in the top Polish MMA promotion before making his way to the UFC in October of 2020. His only professional MMA loss was in his UFC debut, a controversial split decision that even his opponent said he felt was a poor call on the judge’s behalf.

While Tsaryukin deserves to be the betting favorite, a 2-1 long-shot price on one of the most underrated lightweights in the world is impossible to pass up. Bet on Mateusz Gamrot to defeat Arman Tsaryukin at UFC Vegas 57 on Saturday night.