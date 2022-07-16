How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Sports betting in Ohio is legal but regulated sportsbooks have yet to start taking bets in the Buckeye State. While residents wait for the Ohio sports betting market to fully open up, they can still bet on the UFC online with the top offshore betting sites. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs Rodriguez in Ohio and get up to $5,750 in free bets.

UFC Fight Night will return to UBS Arena in Elmont, New York this weekend with a fight card that will be well worth the wait.

The UFC on ABC 3 main event will feature two of the top-three featherweights this weekend, as Brian Ortega will fight Yair Rodriguez for a chance at a title shot. Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos vs Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Lauren Murphy vs Mieha Tate are among the top women’s fights on the main card this weekend.

Read on for more information on the UFC Fight Night odds, betting offers, and free bets available in Ohio this weekend.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio

Ohio sports betting is legal but MMA fans need to wait a little long for regulated sportsbooks. In the meantime, Ohio residents can still bet on Rodriguez vs Ortega at the best US sports betting sites.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ohio.

Click here to get your MMA betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Ortega Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55 Get a $1,000 UFC betting bonus + 2 free bets for Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega Place your free UFC bets at BetOnline

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez

The best Ohio sportsbooks are offering free bets and MMA betting offers this weekend for UFC Fight Night. MMA fans can cash in their free bets and lower their risk betting on Ortega vs Rodriguez.

Below, we’ll break down the best Ohio sports betting offers to take advantage of this weekend.

UFC Betting Guide |How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Ohio

UFC Fight Night: UFC Long Island

UFC Long Island 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UBS Arena | Elmont, New York

UBS Arena | Elmont, New York 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN+

ABC | ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega 📊 UFC Stats: Yair Rodriguez 14-3-0, 1NC | Brian Ortega 15-2-0, 1 NC

Yair Rodriguez 14-3-0, 1NC | Brian Ortega 15-2-0, 1 NC 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Rodriguez (+145) | Ortega (-170)

UFC Odds | Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez Odds

This week’s edition of UFC Fight Night will feature a clash between two of the most dynamic finishers in the featherweight division. With a potential title shot on the line, Ortega vs Rodriguez must-watch watch fight.

Ortega is the no.2 ranked featherweight and was on the cusp of the UFC title only 10 months ago at UFC 266. While he lost the title challenge against Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision, he managed to earn Fight of the Night honors for his performance.

Ortega comes into UBS Arena as the clear favorite with only two losses in the octagon against Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two elite fighters.

Similarly, Rodriguez is coming off a defeat. He went toe-to-toe with Holloway and lost after 25 minutes. Like Ortega, his striking display earned him the Fight of the Night bonus. He will be an underdog at UFC Fight Night in New York this weekend.

For a breakdown of the Rodriguez vs Ortega odds, along with our predictions and best bets for UFC Fight Night this weekend, scroll down below.

Ortega vs Rodriguez Odds | UFC Vegas on ABC 3 Odds

Both fighters are coming off losses against the best fighters in the featherweight division. While Ortega looks for another chance to break through to the champions circle, he will need a convincing win over Rodriguez, the No.3 ranked fighter.

Ortega comes in as the heavy favorite with the best MMA betting sites pricing him at -170 odds while Rodriguez is set at +145 odds for the main event bout.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Yair Rodriguez +145 Brian Ortega -170

Rodriguez vs Ortega Total Rounds | UFC Fight Night Odds

The best offshore sportsbooks have set the total rounds for this fight at 4.5 with the under being favored slightly at -135 odds, suggesting the fight won’t go the distance. On the other hand, the over for Rodriguez vs Ortega is set at +105 odds.

Will Ortega vs Rodriguez go the distance?

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Rodriguez vs Ortega fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 +105 Under 4.5 -135

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 58 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 2:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov

Matthew Christopher Schnell vs Su Mudaerji

Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card 11:00 am EST (ESPN+)

Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula

Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs Jun Da Un

Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stolzfus

Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote

UFC Stats — Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Yair Rodriguez — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #3

Age: 29

Country: Mexico

Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)

Reach: 71” (180.3 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.8 kg)

Stance: Orthodox

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (31% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 3 (23 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 6 (46% of wins)

Brian Ortega— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #2

Age: 31

Country: USA

Height: 5’9” (175.3 cm)

Reach: 69” (175.3 cm)

Weight: 145 lbs (65.8 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 15-2–0, 1NC

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 3 (20 % of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 7 (47 % of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 5 (33% of wins)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for Rodriguez vs Ortega in Ohio

One of the best main events at UFC Fight Night this year, Ortega vs Rodriguez headlines an action-packed card for UFC Fight Night, the top Ohio sports betting sites are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for all the UFC fights this weekend.

Ohio fans can claim up to $5,750 in free UFC betting offers and bet on any of the MMA fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best Ohio sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Rodriguez vs Ortega fight.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Rodriguez vs Ortega

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With free UFC bets and $1,000 in free Ohio betting offers, MMA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled UFC Fight Night at BetOnline. MMA fans that sign up today will receive three free UFC bets including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free UFC bets and Ohio betting offers at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest UFC Betting Offer in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans looking to cash in big Ohio sports betting offers should sign up to BetUS. With $2,500 in free UFC bets, MMA fans can bet on Rodriguez vs Ortega this weekend for free.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free UFC betting offers for Saturday’s fight at BetUS, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Rodriguez vs Ortega

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Betting Odds In Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans can get their hands on the best UFC betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading Ohio online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all UFC betting lines. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free Ohio sports betting offers.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free UFC bets below from MyBookie, one of the top Ohio betting apps.

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

Both fighters have different fighting styles.

While Ortega never really outpaces his opponents he’s one of the best grapplers in the division. On the other hand, Rodriguez is a flashy fighter with the ability to get off a lot of shots really quick.

While most of the fight will look like Rodriguez is winning based on his volume and speed, he is not a clean fighter, which could ultimately be his downfall against a technical fighter like T-City.

Rodriguez puts all his force behind kicks, causing him to overthrow a lot of them and put him off balance. If he has just one slip up, Ortega will be presented with an opportunity to tap him out.

Take Ortega via submission.

Click on the button below to place your free Ohio sports betting offers for Rodriguez vs Ortega at BetOnline.

