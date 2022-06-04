How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

Bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario this Saturday as two top-ranked UFC heavyweights square off in a five-round main event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. No. 7 ranked UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik, while the co-main event sees ’50K’ Dan Ige take on the undefeated Mosvar Evloev in a UFC featherweight showdown.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik in Ontario

Single-game betting is now legal in Canada, which means that MMA fans can bet on UFC Fight Night easier than ever before.

Ontario UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 56 in Ontario

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 56

UFC Vegas 56 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 4th, 2022

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 56: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 56: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 📊 UFC Records: Volkov (34-10) | Rozenstruik (12-3)

Volkov (34-10) | Rozenstruik (12-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Volkov (-155) | Rozenstruik (+135)

UFC Odds | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik Odds

Alexander Volkov is the betting favorite in Saturday’s match-up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The betting favorite has won fourteen of the last seventeen heavyweight bouts in the UFC since the start of 2022.

Check out the UFC Vegas 56 moneyline odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Alexander Volkov -155 Jairzinho Rozenstruik +135

UFC Vegas 56 Odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik Total Rounds

The betting total in this match-up is lined at 3.5 rounds, with the Under set at plus money odds of +110.

Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 main event.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 3.5 -140 Under 3.5 +110

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 56 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Preliminary Card 1:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Niklas Stolze

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Both fighters come into Saturday’s match-up with a 2-2 record in their last four UFC appearances, having both traded wins for losses in that stretch. Alexander Volkov is surely much better than his recent record indicates, which is why the betting value is likely on the Russian heavyweight in this match-up. Rozenstruik is a hard-hitting heavyweight kickboxer but is far less versatile and dynamic than Volkov. If the fight remains on the feet, it is a pretty evenly matched contest, but as soon as Volkov implements any kind of grappling or ground game, the tide will shift heavily towards the former Bellator champion.

With this in mind, bet on Alexander Volkov to win on Saturday at UFC Vegas 56.

