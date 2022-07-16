Betting Guides

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez | MMA Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night- Ortega vs Rodriguez at the best MMA Betting Sites

The best offshore sportsbooks are welcoming residents from all 50 US states with free bets for the UFC fights this weekend. With Ortega vs Rodriguez set for the main event at UFC on ABC 3, new users can claim up to $5,750 in UFC betting offers on their first deposit. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC Fight Night at the best offshore betting sites.

UFC Fight Night will be back at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday night.

Brian Ortega will meet Yair Rodriguez in the octagon for the main event at UFC on ABC 3. The No. 2 and No. 3 ranked fighters in their respective division, Ortega and Rodriguez will be fighting for a shot at the featherweight title. Ortega enters as the odds-on favorite with -160 odds to beat Rodriguez in a bout that is projected to go fewer than five rounds.

For a complete breakdown of the UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez odds, betting offers, and free bets, scroll down below.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez in the US

MMA fans looking to bet on Ortega vs Rodriguez this weekend should visit the best US sports betting sites to claim big UFC betting offers and free bets.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez in the US.

UFC Betting Guide |How to Watch UFC Fight Night in the US

  • UFC Fight Night: UFC Long Island
  • 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022
  • 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 2:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UBS Arena | Elmont, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC | ESPN+
  • 🏆 UFC Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Yair Rodriguez 14-3-0, 1NC | Brian Ortega 15-2-0, 1 NC
  • 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Rodriguez (+145) | Ortega (-170)

UFC Odds | Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez Odds

This week’s edition of UFC Fight Night will feature a clash between two of the most dynamic finishers in the featherweight division. With a potential title shot on the line, Ortega vs Rodriguez must-watch watch fight.

Ortega is the no.2 ranked featherweight and was on the cusp of the UFC title only 10 months ago at UFC 266. While he lost the title challenge against Alexander Volkanovski by unanimous decision, he managed to earn Fight of the Night honors for his performance.

Ortega comes into UBS Arena as the clear favorite with only two losses in the octagon against Volkanovski and Max Holloway, two elite fighters.

Similarly, Rodriguez is coming off a defeat. He went toe-to-toe with Holloway and lost after 25 minutes. Like Ortega, his striking display earned him the Fight of the Night bonus. He will be an underdog at UFC Fight Night in New York this weekend.

For a breakdown of the Rodriguez vs Ortega odds, along with our predictions and best bets for UFC Fight Night this weekend, scroll down below.

Ortega vs Rodriguez Odds | UFC Vegas on ABC 3 Odds

Both fighters are coming off losses against the best fighters in the featherweight division. While Ortega looks for another chance to break through to the champions circle, he will need a convincing win over Rodriguez, the No.3 ranked fighter.

Ortega comes in as the heavy favorite with the best MMA betting sites pricing him at -170 odds while Rodriguez is set at +145 odds for the main event bout.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best US sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play
Yair Rodriguez +145 BetOnline logo
Brian Ortega -170 BetOnline logo

Rodriguez vs Ortega Total Rounds | UFC Fight Night Odds

The best offshore sportsbooks have set the total rounds for this fight at 4.5 with the under being favored slightly at -135 odds, suggesting the fight won’t go the distance. On the other hand, the over for Rodriguez vs Ortega is set at +105 odds.

Will Ortega vs Rodriguez go the distance?

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Rodriguez vs Ortega fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 4.5 +105 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 -135 BetOnline logo

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC Vegas 58 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 2:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

  • Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega
  • Michelle Waterson vs Amanda Lemos
  • Li Jingliang vs Muslim Salikhov
  • Matthew Christopher Schnell vs Su Mudaerji
  • Shane Burgos vs Charles Jourdain
  • Lauren Murphy vs Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card 11:00 am EST (ESPN+)

  • Punahele Soriano vs Dalcha Lungiambula
  • Ricky Simon vs Jack Shore
  • Bill Algeo vs Herbert Burns
  • Dustin Jacoby vs Jun Da Un
  • Dwight Grant vs Dustin Stolzfus
  • Jessica Penne vs Emily Ducote

UFC Stats — Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Yair Rodriguez — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: #3
  • Age: 29
  • Country: Mexico
  • Height: 5’11″ (180 cm)
  • Reach: 71” (180.3 cm)
  • Weight 145 lbs (65.8 kg)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 4 (31% of wins)
  • Fights Won by Submissions: 3 (23 % of wins)
  • Fights Won by Decision: 6 (46% of wins)

Brian Ortega— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: #2
  • Age: 31
  • Country: USA
  • Height: 5’9” (175.3 cm)
  • Reach: 69” (175.3 cm)
  • Weight: 145 lbs (65.8 kgs)
  • Stance: Southpaw
  • Overall Record: 15-2–0, 1NC
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 3 (20 % of wins)
  • Fights Won by Submissions: 7 (47 % of wins)
  • Fights Won by Decision: 5 (33% of wins)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for Rodriguez vs Ortega in US

One of the best main events at UFC Fight Night this year, Ortega vs Rodriguez headlines an action-packed card for UFC Fight Night, the top US sports betting sites are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for all the UFC fights this weekend.

US fans can claim up to $5,750 in free UFC betting offers and bet on any of the MMA fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best US sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Rodriguez vs Ortega fight.

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Yair Rodriguez vs Brian Ortega

Rodriguez is a flashy fighter with excellent offensive creativity. However, that may be his downfall against a technical fighter like Ortega.

While the pair will be exchanging strikes, it’s unlikely Ortega will outstrike Rodriguez.

Instead, he will likely have to win this fight by submission.

Ortega has a strong chin which held up nicely against the featherweight elites like Holloway and Volankovski. He is hard to read and has the ability to blow up most opponent’s game plans.

While not many foes are willing to grapple with him, Rodriguez just needs to slip on a single kick to provide an opportunity for Ortega in this match.

Take Brian Ortega by submission.

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

