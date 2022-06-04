How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Texas Sports Betting Guide

In Texas, sports betting is still not regulated but MMA fans can still place their best bets on UFC Fight Night this weekend.

UFC Vegas 56 takes place this Saturday, June 4th from the UFC apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov takes on No. 8 ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik, in a five-round heavyweight bout on Saturday afternoon.

The co-main event sees No. 10 ranked UFC featherweight ’50K’ Dan Ige, as he takes on the undefeated Mosvar Evloev in a showdown between two highly rated 145lbs fighters.

Texas sports betting fans can bet on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night all while cashing in on great betting offers from the very best sportsbooks in the Lone Star State. To learn more about how to bet on the UFC Fight Night in Texas, continue reading as we look into the best betting options for Texas UFC fans looking to wager on Saturday’s heavyweight showdown.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik in Texas

Despite being highly popular in one of the largest states in the U.S, Texas sports betting is still not recognized as state law. Nevertheless, betting on the UFC in Texas is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas, check out the instructions below.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 56 in Texas

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 56

UFC Vegas 56 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 4th, 2022

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 56: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 56: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik 📊 UFC Records: Volkov (34-10) | Rozenstruik (12-3)

Volkov (34-10) | Rozenstruik (12-3) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Volkov (-155) | Rozenstruik (+135)

UFC Odds | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik Odds

Alexander Volkov is the betting favorite in Saturday’s match-up against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The betting favorite has won fourteen of the last seventeen heavyweight bouts in the UFC since the start of 2022.

Check out the UFC Vegas 56 moneyline odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Alexander Volkov -155 Jairzinho Rozenstruik +135

UFC Vegas 56 Odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik Total Rounds

The betting total in this match-up is lined at 3.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of +110.

Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 56 main event.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 3.5 -140 Under 3.5 +110

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 56 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida

Poliana Botelho vs. Karine Silva

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Preliminary Card 1:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta

Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Niklas Stolze

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Tony Gravely

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Both Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik come into Saturday’s match-up having traded wins for losses in each of their last four Octagon appearances. Volkov is coming off of a disappointing loss to Tom Aspinall back in March at UFC London, while Rozenstruik makes his first appearance of 2022, after taking a three-round decision loss to Curtis Blaydes back at UFC 266 in September of last year.

It is a razor-thin between two top-ranked heavyweights, but the value likely sides with the Russian in this one. Volkov is much better than his recent 2-2 record indicates, and while Rozenstruik is a dangerous striker, his lack of versatility makes him very unappealing against a far more dynamic and well-rounded fighter in Volkov. With this in mind, take Alexander Volkov to defeat Jairinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 56 this Saturday.

