How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Texas Sports Betting Guide

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot takes place this Saturday, June 25th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the evening is a UFC lightweight bout between two highly touted European MMA stars, as the no. 11 ranked Arman Tsarukyan takes on the former KSW lightweight champion, and no. 12 ranked Mateusz Gamrot, in a five-round main event with high stakes division implications on the line.

The co-main event sees the undefeated Kazakh MMA star Shavkat Rakhmonov take on UFC veteran Neil Magny, with Rakhmonov lined as a steep betting favorite against Magny, who comes in as the rare underdog A-side. The 12-fight UFC Fight Night card gets started just after 7 PM ET, with the main card going live at 10 PM ET.

Texas sports betting fans can wager on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night from the comfort of their own home while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the Lone Star State. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for MMA fans in Texas looking to bet on tonight’s UFC lightweight main event.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot in Texas

Texas sports betting is still not recognized as state law, nevertheless, betting on UFC Fight Night in Texas is still very possible.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Texas sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 57 Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 57 in Texas

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 57

UFC Vegas 57 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 25th, 2022

Saturday, June 25th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Vegas 57: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Vegas 57: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot 📊 UFC Records: Tsarukyan (5-1) | Gamrot (3-1)

Tsarukyan (5-1) | Gamrot (3-1) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Tsarukyan (-265) | Gamrot (+225)

UFC Odds | UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot Odds

Arman Tsarukyan comes in as the -265 betting favorite against Mateusz Gamrot, who is a +225 underdog. Tsarukyan is 5-1 in the UFC, with his only loss coming against UFC lightweight title contender Islam Mahkachev in his 2019 UFC debut. As for Gamrot, the former KSW lightweight champion holds a 20-1 record in his MMA career, with his only loss also coming in his UFC debut back in 2020.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot | UFC on ESPN 38 Odds

Check out the UFC on ESPN 38 moneyline odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC on ESPN 38 Odds BetOnline Free Play Arman Tsarukyan -265 Mateusz Gamrot +225

UFC on ESPN 38 Odds for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot Total Rounds

Next, we’ll take a look at the UFC on ESPN 38 odds for the over/under for total rounds in the Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot fight.

Total Rounds UFC on ESPN 38 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -120 Under 4.5 -110

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 57 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main card (ESPN / ESPN+) | 10:00 PM ET

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Todd Duffee vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary card (ESPN2 / ESPN+) | 7:00 PM ET

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey

1. BetOnline— $1,000 UFC Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top sports Texas betting site available for betting on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus exclusively for Texas residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on UFC in Texas with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free UFC Bets for Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC Odds in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is the most user-friendly and easy-to-use Texas sports betting site available for those who are new to UFC betting. Bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas with XBet and receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, just for signing up. Conditions apply, see terms below.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot in Texas



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds in Texas 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Texas sportsbook available for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. MyBookie is known for great UFC betting offers and loyalty rewards for customers both new and old. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on UFC in Texas with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Mateusz Gamrot is the betting underdog in this UFC main event on Saturday night for the first time in his MMA career. The former KSW lightweight champion has just one loss to his record, which was a controversial split-decision in his UFC debut back in October of 2020.

While Arman Tsarukyan deserves to be the betting favorite in this match-up, Mateusz Gamrot at 2-1 odds against almost any lightweight in the world is too good to pass up. With this in mind, bet on Mateusz Gamrot to defeat Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57 on Saturday night.

Click on the button below to claim your free UFC betting offers at BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites.