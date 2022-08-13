UFC San Diego will be live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday night.

This week’s version of UFC Fight Night will feature a main event bout between two of the top-10 fighters in the bantamweight division.

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz will headline UFC on ESPN 41 this week while Nate Landwehr vs David Onama and Yazmin Jauregui vs Jasmin Lucindo are among the other fights to watch on the main card.

Read on to learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida and claim MMA betting offers for the Vera vs Cruz fight.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Florida

UFC Fight Night: UFC San Diego

UFC San Diego 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California

Pechanga Arena | San Diego, California 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏆 UFC Main Event: Vera vs Cruz

Vera vs Cruz 📊 UFC Stats: Marlon Vera 19-7-1 | Dominick Cruz 24-3-0

Marlon Vera 19-7-1 | Dominick Cruz 24-3-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Vera (-225) | Cruz (+190)

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Odds

This week’s edition of UFC Fight Night will see two of the top fighters in the bantamweight division go at it in an attempt to solidify themselves as title contenders.

Vera is on the verge of his first UFC title fight while Cruz is trying to claw his way to top for the fourth time.

A former UFC bantamweight champion, Cruz is making a comeback and will have a chance to fight in front of a home crown on Saturday for the first time since 2009.

While many thought the American retired in 2016, he made his return to challenge Henry Cejudo. He went on to beat Casey Kenny and Pedro Munhoz and is making his case in a loaded division.

Despite winning his last two fights, Cruz is a major underdog with +190 odds to win in front of his hometown fans.

On the other hand, Vera has been fighting with extreme confidence, winning his last three fights after dropping one to former UFC champion Jose Aldo.

Since then, Vera has bounced back with impressive victories over Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar and Rob Font. Vera is the heavy favorite heading into UFC San Diego with -225 odds to beat Cruz.

Check out the complete UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz odds from BetOnline, one of the best MMA betting sites.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Marlon Vera -225 Dominick Cruz +190

UFC Odds for Vera vs Cruz Odds Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5.

The over is favored at -200, suggesting this fight will go to decision. Meanwhile, the under is valued at +160 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Check out the table below for a breakdown of Vera vs Cruz’s odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -200 Under 4.5 +160

UFC Fight Night Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN)

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz

Nate Landwehr vs David Onama

Yazmin Jauregui vs Isamin Lucindo

Devin Clark vs Azamat Murzakanov

Bruno Silva vs Gerald Meerschaert

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN)

Angela Hill vs Lupita Godinez

Martin Buday vs Lukasz Brzeski

Cynthia Calvillo vs Nina Nunes

JGabriel Benitez vs Charlie Ontiveros

Ode Osbourne vs Tyson Nam

Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan

Youssef Zalal vs Da’Mon Blackshear

UFC Stats — Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz Stats

Below, we’ll break down UFC stats for each fighter.

Marlon Vera— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #5

Age: 29

Country: Ecuador

Height: 5’8″ (172 cm)

Reach: 70.5” (179 cm)

Weight 136 lbs (61.7 kgs)

Stance: Switch

Overall Record: 19-7-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (37% of wins)

Fights Won by Submission: 8 (42% of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 4 (21% of wins)

Dominick Cruz— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #8

Age: 37

Country: USA

Height: 5’8″ (172.72 cm)

Reach: 68.0” (173 cm)

Weight 135 lbs (61.23 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall UFC Record: 24-3-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 7 (29% of wins)

Fights Won by Submission: 1 (4% of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 16 (67% of wins)

UFC Picks and Predictions for Vera vs Cruz

Vera is eyeing a bantamweight title shot and this fight could go a long way towards getting him that opportunity.

The No. 5-ranked Bantamweight fighter has built up some momentum since his loss to UFC legend Jose Aldo, winning each of his last three fights against Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, and Rob Font.

Cruz has a finish rate of just 23% in 27 career fights, so he will likely try to push this fight to go the distance, which isn’t going to be easy against one of the division’s most feared strikers.

A five-round fight should also benefit Vera, who has a reputation for starting slow before using a tactful approach to bring violence to the later rounds.

While Cruz is elusive, he won’t have the power to keep Vera from advancing and taking the fight to him.

Take Marlon Vera to win by TKO in Round 4.

