UFC Fight Night is live from UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik will headline the main event at UFC Vegas 56, which also features an action-packed card before the heavyweight fight.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Florida UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Fight Night in Florida

UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 56

UFC Vegas 56 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV

UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

Volkov vs Rozenstruik 📊 UFC Stats: Alexander Volkov 34-10-0 | Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3-0

Alexander Volkov 34-10-0 | Jairzinho Rozenstruik 12-3-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Volkov (-155) | Rozenstruik (+135)

UFC Odds — UFC Fight Night Odds

On Saturday, both Rozenstruik and Volkov will look to avoid consecutive losses for the first time in their careers. Volkov is coming off a submission defeat against Tom Aspinall in the first round while Rozenstruik hasn’t fought since losing by unanimous decision against Curtis Blaydes.

The two heavyweights will enter the octagon at a combined 515.5 pounds, as they headline a five-round fight at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Volkov comes in favored at UFC Apex but he will have to go through fellow knockout artist Rozenstruik to continue his climb up the top ten.

For a complete breakdown of the UFC betting odds for Volkov vs Rozenstruik, scroll down below.

Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik Odds | UFC Vegas 56 Odds

After losing by submission to Aspinall, Volkov looks to bounce back tonight against Rozenstruik. He enters the octagon as the favorite to win with -155 odds.

It’s been over a year since Rozenstruik last stepped in the octagon. His fight with Marcin Tybura was canceled in April and looks to return to UFC for the first time in 9 months. Rozenstruik’s last fight was UFC 266 where he lost by unanimous decision to Blaydes. The top UFC betting sites have Rozenstruik at +135 odds to win.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Alexander Volkov -155 Jairzinho Rozenstruik +135

UFC Betting Odds | Volkov vs Rozenstruik Odds for Total Rounds

The top Florida sports betting sites have the total rounds set at 3.5 rounds with the over being favored at -140 odds. Meanwhile the under is placed at +110 odds.

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Volkov vs Rozenstruik fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 3.5 -140 Under 3.5 +110

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik Card | UFC Vegas 56 Fight Card

Main Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Dan Ige cs Movsar Evloev

Mike Trizano vs Lucas Almeida

Karine Silva vs Poliana Botelho

Ode Osbourne vs Zarrukh Adashev

Alonzo Menifield vs Askar Mozharov

Preliminary Card 1:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Felice Herrig vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Joe Solecki vs Alex da Silva Coelho

Damon Jackson vs Dan Argueta

Niklas Stolze vs Benoit Saint-Denis

Johnny Munoz vs Tony Gravely

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Andreas Michailidis

Erin Blanchfield vs JJ Aldrich

UFC Stats — Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik Stats

Alexander Volkov UFC Stats

While Volkov has been stuck in the lower half of the top 10, a strong performance tonight may elevate him up the ranks. Despite having trouble beating the heavyweight elites like Aspinall, Blaydes, and Ciryl Gane, Volkov is an excellent striker that can break his opponents down.

Volkov excels at being the aggressor and can throw a lot of volume for a heavyweight. With an 80-inch reach, most opponents aren’t sure how to handle his range. Volkov can use that to his advantage and control the flow of combat.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Stats

Rozenstruik was a former professional kickboxer who made his UFC debut in 2012. Since then Rozenstruik has shown his raw power finishing nine of his first ten fights by KO. He has moved up the ranks quickly and enters with a record of 12-3. Over the last two years, he has only lost to Francis Ngannou, Gane, and Blaydes.

While Rozenstruik hasn’t been able to unleash his offense consistently and operates entirely on counterstrikes. He’s a low-volume fighter and it doesn’t seem like his style has clicked yet, probably due to his newness in MMA. However, of his wins, Rozenstruik has knocked out 11 opponents for a TKO ratio of 92%. Once Rozenstruik can operate a higher volume offense, the whole division will be in big trouble.

Alexander Volkov — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #8

: #8 Age : 33

: 33 Country : Russia

: Russia Height : 6’7″ (201cm)

: 6’7″ (201cm) Reach : 80.0″ (203cm)

: 80.0″ (203cm) Weight 253.0 lbs (114.8 kgs)

253.0 lbs (114.8 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-10-0

: 34-10-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 22 (65% of wins)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : #9

: #9 Age : 34

: 34 Country : Suriname

: Suriname Height : 6’2″ (188cm)

: 6’2″ (188cm) Reach : 78.0″ (198cm)

: 78.0″ (198cm) Weight 257.0 lbs (116.6 kgs)

257.0 lbs (116.6 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 12-3-0

: 12-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (92% of wins)

The Best UFC Betting Sites for Volkov vs Rozenstruik in Florida

With an action-packed card for UFC Fight Night, the top Florida sports betting sites are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

Florida fans can claim up to $5,750 in free UFC betting offers and bet on any of the MMA fights tonight for free.

Free UFC Picks and Predictions | Best UFC Bets For Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

After losing by submission to Aspinall, it’s clear that Volkov has trouble with the top heavyweight elite. His most recent losses have come by way of Aspinall, Blaydes, and Gane.

Too much of Aspinall’s credit, Volkov was completely non-competitive in their bout. It was the worst that Volkov ever looked. Volkov hasn’t looked the same since his bout with Derrick Lewis. While Volkov works best as an aggressor, he won’t have the speed to dip in and out of range while striking against Rozenstruik.

Rozenstruik is more technical and isn’t easy to hurt. The Surinamese fighter sticks to his game and will look to land a massive blow while Volkov continues his high activity advances. Look for Rozenstruik to catch Volkov with his left hook.

Take Rozenstruik to win via KO round 2.

