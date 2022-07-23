Betting Guides

How to Bet on UFC London in AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on ufc london in arizona

With two of the top heavyweights set for the main event, UFC Fight Night will return to O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday.

No. 6-ranked Tom Aspinall will fight American Curtis Blaydes in front of the home crowd at UFC London.

Blaydes, the No. 4-ranked heavyweight, has won back-to-back fights as he tries to make his bid for a title shot. However, he will be the betting underdog at UFC Fight Night against Aspinall, who has won each of his last eight fights.

After finishing Volkov with a first-round submission in his last fight, Aspinall enters UFC London having earned three consecutive performance bonuses.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on UFC London in Arizona and redeem $5,750 in free MMA bets.

The Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites for UFC London

The best Arizona sportsbooks are offering free bets and MMA betting offers for the Aspinall vs Bladyes fight.

Check out the list below for the best Arizona sports betting offers for UFC London.

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

How to Bet on UFC London in Arizona

Arizona sports betting is legal but MMA fans can find better odds at the best US sports betting sites.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on UFC London in Arizona and claim free bets.

  1. Click here to get your free bets for UFC London
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit of $55
  3. Get a $1,000 bonus + 2 free bets for Blaydes vs Aspinall
  4. Place your free bets on UFC London

How to Watch UFC London in Arizona

  • UFC Fight Night:UFC London
  • 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022
  • 🕙 When is UFC London 2022: 3:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is UFC London: The O2 Arena | London, England
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
  • 🏆 UFC London Main Event: Blaydes vs Aspinall
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Curtis Blaydes 16-3-0, 1 NC | Aspinall 12-2-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Blaydes (+115) | Aspinall (-135)

UFC London Odds

The best UFC betting sites have set the fight odds for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall. With a home crowd advantage, Aspinall will have London behind him and will enter as the odds-on betting favorite on Saturday.

While Aspinall is undefeated in UFC, questions remain about whether he has a big enough gas tank. None of his fights have gone over six minutes, and on the regional scene, he’s lost both contests.

On the other hand, the Englishman has more than enough power to put anyone to sleep. He has a monstrous frame but is super light and agile on his feet.

Heading into Saturday’s fight, Blaydes is the underdog. While he is an explosive athlete with the most powerful blast double leg takedown in UFC, Blaydes will offer Aspinall more vulnerable attacks that are wrestle-heavy, which could be something to watch for in this fight

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the best UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline.

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Odds

At the best offshore sports betting sites, UFC fans can cash in on the best odds for Blaydes vs Aspinall.

At the top Arizona sports betting sites, Blaydes is valued at +115 odds to win the fight, while Aspinall will be the hometown favorite at -135 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC betting odds from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play
Curtis Blaydes +115 BetOnline logo
Tom Aspinall -135 BetOnline logo

Blaydes vs Aspinall Odds for Total Rounds

The top Arizona sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 2.5 with the under slightly favored at -125 odds suggesting this fight will end by one of the fighters hands.

The over for Blaydes vs Aspinall is set at -105 odds.

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Blaydes vs Aspinall fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 2.5 -105 BetOnline logo
Under 2.5 -125 BetOnline logo

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC London Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 3:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

  • Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall
  • Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis
  • Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavittt
  • Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson
  • Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy
  • Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary Card 12:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

  • Mason Jones vs Ludovit Klein
  • Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic
  • Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa
  • Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce
  • Muhhad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson
  • Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson
  • Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo
  • Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby

UFC Stats — Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Curtis Blaydes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: #4
  • Age: 31
  • Country: American
  • Height: 6’4″ (193.04 cm)
  • Reach: 80″ (203.2 cm)
  • Weight 260 lbs (117.93 kg)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 16-3-0, 1 NC
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (69% of wins)
  • Fights Won by Submissions: 0 (0% of wins)
  • Fights Won by Decision: 5 (31% of wins)

Tom Aspinall— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

  • Rank: #6
  • Age: 29
  • Country: England
  • Height: 6’5″ (195.58 cm)
  • Reach: 78” (198.12 cm)
  • Weight: 251 lbs (113.85 kgs)
  • Stance: Orthodox
  • Overall Record: 12-2-0
  • Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (75% of wins)
  • Fights Won by Submissions: 3 (25% of wins)
  • Fights Won by Decision: 0 (0% of wins)

The Best Arizona Sportsbooks for UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall

With an action-packed card for UFC Fight Night, the top Arizona sports betting sites are giving away free bets and MMA betting offers for the UFC fights tonight.

Arizona fans can claim up to $5,750 in free UFC betting offers and bet on any of the MMA fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best Arizona sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Blaydes vs Aspinall fight.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Blaydes vs Aspinall

Learn how to bet on Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall at one of the top Arizona sports betting sites, BetOnline. Get free bets and UFC betting offers for UFC Fight Night

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Arizona
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With free UFC bets and $1,000 in free Arizona betting offers, MMA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled UFC Fight Night at BetOnline. MMA fans that sign up today will receive three free UFC bets including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free UFC bets and Arizona betting offers at BetOnline.

Get Free UFC Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for UFC Fight Night

Get Arizona sports betting offers and free bets for UFC Fight Night at BetUS. Learn how to bet on UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs Aspinall at top Arizona sportsbooks like BetUS

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125
Recommended For Biggest UFC Betting Offer in Arizona
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans looking to cash in big Arizona sports betting offers should sign up to BetUS. With $2,500 in free UFC bets, MMA fans can bet on Blaydes vs Aspinall this weekend for free.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Arizona Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • AZ Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free UFC betting offers for Saturday’s fight at BetUS, click on the button below.

Claim Your BetUS Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Blaydes vs Aspinall

Get the best UFC betting odds, Arizona sports betting offers and free bets at MyBookie, one of the top UFC betting sites in AZ

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best UFC Betting Odds In Arizona
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans can get their hands on the best UFC betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading Arizona online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all UFC betting lines. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free Arizona sports betting offers.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Arizona Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • AZ Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free UFC bets below from MyBookie, one of the top Arizona betting apps.

Join MyBookie Now

UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall Picks and Predictions

This will be the first time in Aspinall’s career that he will be at a wrestling disadvantage.

If Blaydes can execute his takedown with solid control on top, it’ll be nearly impossible for Aspinall to escape.

Blaydes has a heavy ground-and-pound but if he can force Apsinall into prolonged clinch battles, Aspinall will have to prove how good his cardio really is.

Blaydes has improved as an offensive striker but will be at a disadvantage in terms of speed. However, with the constant threat of takedown lurking in the background, Aspinall’s striking could be impacted.

The 31-year-old knockout artist also has one of the strongest combinations in the game. If can keep Aspinall at bay with a threat of a takedown, Blaydes may have enough time to pull off the right combos.

Take Curtis Blaydes to beat Aspinall on the moneyline.

Click on the button below to claim your free bets for Blaydes vs Aspinall at BetOnline.

Get Free UFC Bets at BetOnline
Topics  
Betting Guides

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc london in canada

How to Bet on UFC London in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Guide

Gia Nguyen  •  19min
Betting Guides
How to Bet on UFC London at the best florida Sports Betting sites
How to Bet on UFC London in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  42min
Betting Guides
How to Bet on UFC London at the best Texas Sports Betting sites
How to Bet on UFC London in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  53min
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc london in nevada
How to Bet on UFC London in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  56min
Betting Guides
How to Bet on UFC London at the best California Sports Betting sites
How to Bet on UFC London in CA | California Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  52min
Betting Guides
Bovada Belmont Stakes Sign Up Offer
Bovada Free Bets | USA Sportsbook Betting Offer
Joe Lyons  •  Jul 20 2022
Betting Guides
Get the best MLB betting odds, California sports betting offers and free bets at MyBookie, one of the top MLB betting sites in CA
BetUS Free Bets | USA Sportsbook Betting Offer
Joe Lyons  •  Jul 20 2022
More News