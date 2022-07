How to Bet on UFC London in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Heavyweight Tom Aspinall will return home for UFC London at O2 Arena on Saturday night for a main event bout versus American fighter Curtis Blaydes.

A native of the UK, Aspinall will be fighting in front of the home crowd in London, England versus American Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall has won eight fights in a row to move up to No. 6 in the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Fresh off of back-to-back wins, Blaydes stands in his way for a potential title shot. At 16-3-0, Blaydes is the No. 4-ranked heavyweight in the UFC but won’t ask for a title shot if he beats Aspinall this weekend.

For more information on how to bet on UFC London in Florida, scroll down below.

How to Watch UFC London in Florida

UFC Fight Night: UFC London

UFC London 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022

Saturday, July 23, 2022 🕙 When is UFC London 2022: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC London: The O2 Arena | London, England

The O2 Arena | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC London Main Event: Blaydes vs Aspinall

Blaydes vs Aspinall 📊 UFC Stats: Curtis Blaydes 16-3-0, 1 NC | Aspinall 12-2-0

Curtis Blaydes 16-3-0, 1 NC | Aspinall 12-2-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Blaydes (+115) | Aspinall (-135)

UFC London Odds

The best UFC betting sites have set the fight odds for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall. With a home crowd advantage, Aspinall will have London behind him and will enter as the odds-on betting favorite on Saturday.

While Aspinall is undefeated in UFC, questions remain about whether he has a big enough gas tank. None of his fights have gone over six minutes, and on the regional scene, he’s lost both contests.

On the other hand, the Englishman has more than enough power to put anyone to sleep. He has a monstrous frame but is super light and agile on his feet.

Heading into Saturday’s fight, Blaydes is the underdog. While he is an explosive athlete with the most powerful blast double leg takedown in UFC, Blaydes will offer Aspinall more vulnerable attacks that are wrestle-heavy, which could be something to watch for in this fight

Scroll down below for a complete breakdown of the best UFC Fight Night odds from BetOnline.

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Odds

At the best offshore sports betting sites, UFC fans can cash in on the best odds for Blaydes vs Aspinall.

At the top Florida sports betting sites, Blaydes is valued at +115 odds to win the fight, while Aspinall will be the hometown favorite at -135 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC betting odds from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Curtis Blaydes +115 Tom Aspinall -135

Blaydes vs Aspinall Odds for Total Rounds

The top Florida sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 2.5 with the under slightly favored at -125 odds suggesting this fight will end by one of the fighters hands.

The over for Blaydes vs Aspinall is set at -105 odds.

Check out the chart below for the over/under on total rounds for the Blaydes vs Aspinall fight.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -105 Under 2.5 -125

UFC Fight Night Card | UFC London Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC Fight Night Card.

Main Card 3:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavittt

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary Card 12:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Mason Jones vs Ludovit Klein

Marc Diakiese vs Damir Hadzovic

Nathaniel Wood vs Charles Rosa

Makwan Amirkhani vs Jonathan Pearce

Muhhad Mokaev vs Charles Johnson

Jai Herbert vs Kyle Nelson

Mandy Bohm vs Victoria Leonardo

Claudio Silva vs Nicolas Dalby

UFC Stats — Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall Stats

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Curtis Blaydes — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4

Age: 31

Country: American

Height: 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

Reach: 80″ (203.2 cm)

Weight 260 lbs (117.93 kg)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 16-3-0, 1 NC

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (69% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 0 (0% of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 5 (31% of wins)

Tom Aspinall— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #6

Age: 29

Country: England

Height: 6’5″ (195.58 cm)

Reach: 78” (198.12 cm)

Weight: 251 lbs (113.85 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 12-2-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9 (75% of wins)

Fights Won by Submissions: 3 (25% of wins)

Fights Won by Decision: 0 (0% of wins)

UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall Picks and Predictions

Despite a reach disadvantage, Aspinall will have a clear edge in striking on Saturday.

While Blaydes has improved over the years, he simply won’t be able to keep up with Aspinall’s skill set.

In this fight, Aspinall will have to learn to deal with one of the best wrestlers in the heavyweight division in this fight. However, he has the speed, versatility, and durability to make this fight interesting.

Against Volkov, he ended the night early with a first-round submission to earn his third consecutive performance bonus.

If Blaydes decides to keep this fight on his feet, his night could also end early.

Take Tom Aspinall to win on the moneyline.

