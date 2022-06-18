How to Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

The Arizona sports betting market is taking bets on Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett this weekend. MMA fans looking to cash in on UFC on ESPN 37 can get free bets and Arizona sports betting offers on their first deposit. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC on ESPN 37 and claim up to $5,750 in free MMA betting offers.

Kattar will headline his four consecutive events when he takes on Emmett at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday. While Kattar is the heavy favorite heading into the octagon, he will look to finish out Emmett in five rounds for his shot at the title. Emmett, on the other hand, will fight for his opportunity to crack the top five.

Scroll down below for the best UFC on ESPN 37 betting odds and offers this weekend for Kattar vs Emmett.

Arizona UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC on ESPN 37 in Arizona

UFC on ESPN 37: UFC Austin

UFC Austin 📅 UFC on ESPN 37 Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 🕙 When is UFC on ESPN 37: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC on ESPN 37: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Moody Center | Austin, Texas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Kattar vs Emmett

Kattar vs Emmett 📊 UFC Stats: Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Emmett 17-2-0

Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Emmett 17-2-0 🎲 UFC on ESPN 37 Odds: Kattar (-230) | Emmett (+195)

UFC Odds — UFC on ESPN 37 Odds

Following his one-sided loss to Max Holloway and dominant win over Giga Chikadze, Kattar could have another opportunity at the title with a win over Emmett this weekend.

While the best MMA betting sites have him favored to win, he will need to get through the heavy-handed Emmett, who will headline his first fight in his career. It’ll be Emmett’s first time-fighting in a five-round fight. While questions surround his cardio, Emmett enters with a five-fight win streak.

At age 37, it will probably be one of his last attempts to crack the top five or any chance of a title shot soon.

Scroll down below for the best Kattar vs Emmett betting odds from BetOnline, one of the best Arizona sports betting sites.

UFC on ESPN 37 Odds | Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Odds

Kattar is the favorite in the octagon against Emmett. He heads into Saturday night’s fight at -230 odds to win while Emmett has +195 odds at the top UFC betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC on ESPN odds from BetOnline, one of the best Arizona sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC on ESPN 37 Odds BetOnline Free Play Calvin Kattar -230 Josh Emmett +195

UFC Betting Odds | Kattar vs Emmett Odds for Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 favoring the over at -145, suggesting this fight could go the distance. While the under is valued at +115 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Check out the table below for a breakdown of Kattar vs Emmett’s odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds UFC on ESPN 37t Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +115

UFC on ESPN 37 Card | UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC on ESPN 37 Card.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon

Tim Means vs Kevin Holland

Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs Glorida de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus

UFC Stats — Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Stats

Below, we’ll break down UFC stats for each fighter.

Calvin Kattar UFC Stats

After a brutal loss against Max Holloway, Kattar bounced back in a big way against Giga Chikadze to secure his spot in the top five. Another win may put him in the title mix but first, he will need to get through another dangerous striker in Emmett.

Kattar’s primary weapon is the jab. He executes the mechanics perfectly, extending directly from his temple to his opponent’s house without tell or load. Once he establishes his jab, he’ll begin to build on his right hand, going directly from chin to target.

While he was a talented high school wrestler, Kattar does most of his wrestling defensively. Overall Kattar has a strong striking game to deny takedowns. He enters the octagon with a 23-5 record and is fresh off defeating Chikadze.

Josh Emmett UFC Stats

Emmett comes into Saturday night with a four-fight win streak taking names like Michael Johnson, Mirsad Bektic, Shane Burgos, and Dan Ige. His last loss dates back to Feb 2018 by Jeremy Stephens.

Since then Emmett has established himself as one of the most explosive fighters in the featherweight division.

Emmett circles from the outside looking at creative angles of approach. Whether he’s feinting heavily or shuffling his way into range with a right hand or switching to southpaw to get off his kicks, there’s power in everything he throws.

A former NAIA collegiate wrestler, Emmet will have a slight edge when it comes to taking downs. While his best work is on his feet, he has an arsenal of techniques he can exercise.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Calvin Kattar — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4

Age: 34

Country: USA

Height: 5’11″ (180.34 cm)

Reach: 72.0” (183 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.77 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 23-5-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)

Josh Emmett— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #7

Age: 37

Country: USA

Height: 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

Reach: 70.0” (178 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.77 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 17-2-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (35% of wins)

The Best UFC Fight Night Betting Sites for Kattar vs Emmett in Arizona

The best online sportsbooks are offering free bets and Arizona betting offers for the Kattar vs Emmett fight.

MMA fans can boost their bankroll and bet on the UFC fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best Arizona sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Kattar vs Emmett fight.

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

After his brutal loss to Holloway, Kattar answered in a big way by taking down Chikadze to keep his top five spots. While his striking defense could be better, Kattar is a very durable fighter and can absorb a lot of strikes. In fact against Holloway, he absorbed 445 strikes in 25 minutes setting a UFC record in his loss.

However, Kattar is a sound boxer who can hit extremely hard, especially with his elbows. He is an active fighter that can generally put a pace on his opponents. Kattar can win this fight strictly based on his output.

Despite his skewed defensive stat, Kattar lands 5.19 strikes per minute at 41% accuracy. Against Emmett, he will have the cardio to last the five rounds.

Take Kattar to win at Moody Center on Saturday night.

