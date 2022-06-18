How to Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 | Utah Sports Betting Sites

Utah sports betting remains illegal and may never come to Utah While residents wait for the sports betting market to open up, MMA fans can still bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in Utah with the best sports betting sites. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the UFC fights this weekend and claim free bonus cash for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett.

UFC on ESPN 37 will be live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett headline a loaded UFC Fight Night card this weekend. Donald Cerrone will fight Joe Lauzon while Tim Means will meet Kevin Holland in the octagon as part of the undercard.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in Utah and claim up to $5,750 in free bets for Kattar vs Emmett this weekend.

How to Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in Utah

Utah sports betting isn’t legal but UFC fans can still bet on the fights tonight at UFC on ESPN 37 at the best US sports betting sites.

For a guide on how to bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in Utah, scroll down below.

The Best Utah Sports Betting Sites for UFC on ESPN 37

The best Utah sportsbooks offer free bets and betting offers for Kattar vs Emmett tonight.

Below, we’ll rank the top Utah sports betting sites and the UFC betting offers available for Kattar vs Emmett.

Utah UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC on ESPN 37 in Utah

UFC on ESPN 37: UFC Austin

UFC Austin 📅 UFC on ESPN 37 Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 🕙 When is UFC on ESPN 37: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC on ESPN 37: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Moody Center | Austin, Texas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Kattar vs Emmett

Kattar vs Emmett 📊 UFC Stats: Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Emmett 17-2-0

Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Emmett 17-2-0 🎲 UFC on ESPN 37 Odds: Kattar (-230) | Emmett (+195)

UFC Odds — UFC on ESPN 37 Odds

Following his one-sided loss to Max Holloway and dominant win over Giga Chikadze, Kattar could have another opportunity at the title with a win over Emmett this weekend.

While the best MMA betting sites have him favored to win, he will need to get through the heavy-handed Emmett, who will headline his first fight in his career. It’ll be Emmett’s first time-fighting in a five-round fight. While questions surround his cardio, Emmett enters with a five-fight win streak.

At age 37, it will probably be one of his last attempts to crack the top five or any chance of a title shot soon.

Scroll down below for the best Kattar vs Emmett betting odds from BetOnline, one of the best Utah sports betting sites.

UFC on ESPN 37 Odds | Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Odds

Kattar is the favorite in the octagon against Emmett. He heads into Saturday night’s fight at -230 odds to win while Emmett has +195 odds at the top UFC betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC on ESPN odds from BetOnline, one of the best Utah sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC on ESPN 37 Odds BetOnline Free Play Calvin Kattar -230 Josh Emmett +195

UFC Betting Odds | Kattar vs Emmett Odds for Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 favoring the over at -145, suggesting this fight could go the distance. While the under is valued at +115 odds.

Will the fight go the distance?

Check out the table below for a breakdown of Kattar vs Emmett’s odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds UFC on ESPN 37t Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +115

UFC on ESPN 37 Card | UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC on ESPN 37 Card.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon

Tim Means vs Kevin Holland

Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs Glorida de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus

UFC Stats — Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Stats

Below, we’ll break down UFC stats for each fighter.

Calvin Kattar UFC Stats

After a brutal loss against Max Holloway, Kattar bounced back in a big way against Giga Chikadze to secure his spot in the top five. Another win may put him in the title mix but first, he will need to get through another dangerous striker in Emmett.

Kattar’s primary weapon is the jab. He executes the mechanics perfectly, extending directly from his temple to his opponent’s house without tell or load. Once he establishes his jab, he’ll begin to build on his right hand, going directly from chin to target.

While he was a talented high school wrestler, Kattar does most of his wrestling defensively. Overall Kattar has a strong striking game to deny takedowns. He enters the octagon with a 23-5 record and is fresh off defeating Chikadze.

Josh Emmett UFC Stats

Emmett comes into Saturday night with a four-fight win streak taking names like Michael Johnson, Mirsad Bektic, Shane Burgos, and Dan Ige. His last loss dates back to Feb 2018 by Jeremy Stephens.

Since then Emmett has established himself as one of the most explosive fighters in the featherweight division.

Emmett circles from the outside looking at creative angles of approach. Whether he’s feinting heavily or shuffling his way into range with a right hand or switching to southpaw to get off his kicks, there’s power in everything he throws.

A former NAIA collegiate wrestler, Emmet will have a slight edge when it comes to taking downs. While his best work is on his feet, he has an arsenal of techniques he can exercise.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Calvin Kattar — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4

Age: 34

Country: USA

Height: 5’11″ (180.34 cm)

Reach: 72.0” (183 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.77 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 23-5-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)

Josh Emmett— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #7

Age: 37

Country: USA

Height: 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

Reach: 70.0” (178 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.77 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 17-2-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (35% of wins)

The Best UFC Fight Night Betting Sites for Kattar vs Emmett in Utah

The best online sportsbooks are offering free bets and Utah betting offers for the Kattar vs Emmett fight.

MMA fans can boost their bankroll and bet on the UFC fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best Utah sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Kattar vs Emmett fight.

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Given how active Kattar is in the octagon, Emmett will likely need a knockout to win this fight. Kattar currently stands 7-3 under UFC banner and sits No. 4 in the official rankings. Meanwhile Emmett had an easier path to the top and has knocked out just three opponents in his eight wins for the UFC.

That makes it hard to believe that he’ll score a knockout against a very durable fighter in Kattar.

Look for Kattar to get busy in the later rounds after wearing Emmett down with his pace and volume.

Take Kattar to win by unanimous decision on Saturday night.

