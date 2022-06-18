How to Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 | Nevada Sports Betting Sites

UFC on ESPN 37 takes place this Saturday. June 18th from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. No. 4 ranked UFC featherweight contender Calvin Kattar looks to build off of his star-making performance against Giga Chikadze back in January, as he takes on the highly touted and resurging Josh Emmett, in a five-round bout with UFC men’s featherweight title implications.

The card is jam-packed with action and familiar faces, as numerous Texas-based MMA fighters are featured in what is just the second UFC Fight Night event to take place in the United States in front of fans since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020.

Nevada sports betting fans can wager on UFC Fight Night Austin while taking advantage of great betting offers exclusively for Nevada residents.

Nevada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC on ESPN 37 in Nevada

UFC on ESPN 37: UFC Austin

UFC Austin 📅 UFC on ESPN 37 Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 🕙 When is UFC on ESPN 37: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC on ESPN 37: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Moody Center | Austin, Texas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Kattar vs Emmett

Kattar vs Emmett 📊 UFC Stats: Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Emmett 17-2-0

Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Emmett 17-2-0 🎲 UFC on ESPN 37 Odds: Kattar (-230) | Emmett (+195)

UFC Odds — UFC on ESPN 37 Odds

Calvin Kattar comes in as the strong betting favorite for his five-round showdown with Josh Emmett on Saturday night in Texas. Kattar is coming off of a solid upset win over Giga Chikadze back in January, a bout that saw him cash as a 2-1 underdog by way of unanimous decision.

Josh Emmett makes his first UFC octagon appearance of 2022 on Saturday in what will be just his third trip to the cage in the last three years. Emmett is riding a four-fight winning streak with three of his last four wins coming as the betting underdog.

Scroll down below for the best Kattar vs Emmett betting odds from BetOnline, one of the best Nevada sports betting sites.

UFC on ESPN 37 Odds | Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Odds

Kattar is the favorite in the octagon against Emmett. He heads into Saturday night’s fight at -230 odds to win while Emmett has +195 odds at the top UFC betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC on ESPN odds from BetOnline, one of the best Nevada sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC on ESPN 37 Odds BetOnline Free Play Calvin Kattar -230 Josh Emmett +195

UFC Betting Odds | Kattar vs Emmett Odds for Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 favoring the over at -145, suggesting this fight could go the distance. While the under is valued at +115 odds.

Kattar holds a 6-3 record in his last 9 UFC appearances, with 4 of his 6 wins coming inside the distance. Kattar has never been stopped in his UFC career and has just one loss by stoppage in his entire MMA career, which was a submission loss in just his fourth pro-fight back in 2008. As for Josh Emmett, the California-based Team Alpha Male prodigy is riding a four-fin win streak, with two wins by stoppage and his last two wins coming by way of decision.

Since the start of 2022, there have been 26 men’s featherweight bouts in the UFC, with 15 of them going the distance. With that, a $100 bettor who has backed every UFC men’s featherweight bout to go the distance since the start of 2022 has earned a profit of +$464 in that stretch, with a 15-11 betting record.

Check out the table below for a breakdown of Kattar vs Emmett’s odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds UFC on ESPN 37 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +115

UFC on ESPN 37 Card | UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC on ESPN 37 Card.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon

Tim Means vs Kevin Holland

Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs Glorida de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus

UFC Stats — Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Stats

Below, we’ll break down UFC stats for each fighter.

Calvin Kattar UFC Breakdown

Calvin Kattar comes into Saturday night’s main event having fought in three straight five-round main events that have gone the distance. Kattar started his resurgence up the UFC men’s featherweight rankings with a solid stoppage win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 in Jacksonville in May of 2020 and followed that up with a dominant decision win over Dan Ige just a few months later on UFC Fight Island.

Kattar started his 2021 by taking a horrific five-round beating against Max Holloway, a bout that saw Kattar take immense physical trauma as Holloway set a UFC record for significant strikes landed in a five-round fight, and in a single round. Kattar took the loss in stride and managed to bounce back in a big way with his own five-round brutalizing over Giga Chikadze back in January of this year.

Josh Emmett UFC Breakdown

Emmett comes into Saturday night with a four-fight win streak taking names like Michael Johnson, Mirsad Bektic, Shane Burgos, and Dan Ige. His last loss dates back to Feb 2018 by Jeremy Stephens.

Since then Emmett has established himself as one of the most explosive fighters in the featherweight division.

Emmett circles from the outside looking at creative angles of approach. Whether he’s feinting heavily or shuffling his way into range with a right hand or switching to southpaw to get off his kicks, there’s power in everything he throws.

A former NAIA collegiate wrestler, Emmet will have a slight edge when it comes to taking downs. While his best work is on his feet, he has an arsenal of techniques he can exercise.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Calvin Kattar — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4

Age: 34

Country: USA

Height: 5’11″ (180.34 cm)

Reach: 72.0” (183 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.77 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 23-5-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)

Josh Emmett— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #7

Age: 37

Country: USA

Height: 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

Reach: 70.0” (178 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.77 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 17-2-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (35% of wins)

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett makes his return to the UFC octagon on Saturday night coming off of a strong performance against Dan Ige back in December of 2021. The win over Ige marked his return to action after almost two years of absence due to a number of injuries including an ACL tear. While there has been a layoff in action, Emmett is riding a four-fight winning, he is 6-2 in his last eight fights, with three of his last six wins coming by way of stoppage.

Emmett is a long-shot underdog in this match-up against the highly touted Calvin Kattar, who is just one fight removed from taking a hellacious beating from Max Holloway back at UFC on ABC 1 in January of last year. While Kattar looked renewed and improved in his bounce back against Giga Chikadze earlier this year, the style and match-ups are much different than what was surely going to be a stand-up, kickboxing bout when Kattar met Chikadze back in January.

Emmett is an accomplished wrestler and a high-level jiu-jitsu grappler. While Kattar does have the striking edge in this match-up the odds are much wider than what is reflected in the skill sets of both fighters. The chance of Emmett being able to pull off the upset over Kattar are far greater than what the odds are indicating, which makes Josh Emmett an auto-bet in this position.

Bet on Josh Emmett to defeat Calvin Kattar at UFC on ESPN 37 on Saturday.

