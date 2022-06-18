How to Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 | South Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in South Carolina this weekend as UFC men’s featherweight contender Calvin Kattar takes on Josh Emmett in a five-round main event with featherweight title fight implications on the line. The UFC Fight Night card from Austin, Texas is jam-packed with UFC talent based in the Lone Star state. Texas-born Adrian Yanez headlines the prelims as he takes on Tony Kelley, while fan-favorite and Texas-based Kevin Holland takes on Tim Means in the feature bout on the main card.

South Carolina sports betting fans can get in on all of the UFC betting action for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Austin. To learn more about how to bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in South Carolina, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for residents looking to wager on MMA this Saturday night.

How to Bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in South Carolina

South Carolina sports betting is still not recognized as state law, despite numerous attempts by the government to legalization pass bills. Nevertheless, betting on the UFC in South Carolina is still very possible, with just a few extra added steps needed along the way.

Scroll down below for a guide on how to bet on UFC on ESPN 37 in South Carolina.

Click here to get your UFC betting bonus for Kattar vs Emmett Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your South Carolina sports betting bonus for Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Place your free UFC bets at the best South Carolina sports betting sites

The Best South Carolina Sports Betting Sites for UFC on ESPN 37

The best South Carolina sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls ahead of Saturday’s UFC fights. MMA fans looking to bet on Kattar vs Emmett can bet for free at the best South Carolina sports betting sites.

Below, we’ll rank the top South Carolina sports betting sites and the UFC betting offers available for Kattar vs Emmett.

South Carolina UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC on ESPN 37 in South Carolina

UFC on ESPN 37: UFC Austin

UFC Austin 📅 UFC on ESPN 37 Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 🕙 When is UFC on ESPN 37: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC on ESPN 37: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Moody Center | Austin, Texas 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Kattar vs Emmett

Kattar vs Emmett 📊 UFC Stats: Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Emmett 17-2-0

Calvin Kattar 23-5-0 | Emmett 17-2-0 🎲 UFC on ESPN 37 Odds: Kattar (-230) | Emmett (+195)

UFC Odds — UFC on ESPN 37 Odds

Calvin Kattar comes in as the strong betting favorite for his five-round showdown with Josh Emmett on Saturday night in Texas. Kattar is coming off of a solid upset win over Giga Chikadze back in January, a bout that saw him cash as a 2-1 underdog by way of unanimous decision.

Josh Emmett makes his first UFC octagon appearance of 2022 on Saturday in what will be just his third trip to the cage in the last three years. Emmett is riding a four-fight winning streak with three of his last four wins coming as the betting underdog.

Scroll down below for the best Kattar vs Emmett betting odds from BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting sites.

UFC on ESPN 37 Odds | Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Odds

Kattar is the favorite in the octagon against Emmett. He heads into Saturday night’s fight at -230 odds to win while Emmett has +195 odds at the top UFC betting sites.

Check out the chart below for the best UFC on ESPN odds from BetOnline, one of the best South Carolina sports betting sites.

Moneyline UFC on ESPN 37 Odds BetOnline Free Play Calvin Kattar -230 Josh Emmett +195

UFC Betting Odds | Kattar vs Emmett Odds for Total Rounds

The best offshore sports betting sites have set the total rounds at 4.5 favoring the over at -145, suggesting this fight could go the distance. While the under is valued at +115 odds.

Kattar holds a 6-3 record in his last 9 UFC appearances, with 4 of his 6 wins coming inside the distance. Kattar has never been stopped in his UFC career and has just one loss by stoppage in his entire MMA career, which was a submission loss in just his fourth pro-fight back in 2008. As for Josh Emmett, the California-based Team Alpha Male prodigy is riding a four-fin win streak, with two wins by stoppage and his last two wins coming by way of decision.

Since the start of 2022, there have been 26 men’s featherweight bouts in the UFC, with 15 of them going the distance. With that, a $100 bettor who has backed every UFC men’s featherweight bout to go the distance since the start of 2022 has earned a profit of +$464 in that stretch, with a 15-11 betting record.

Check out the table below for a breakdown of Kattar vs Emmett’s odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds UFC on ESPN 37 Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +115

UFC on ESPN 37 Card | UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card

Scroll down below for the full UFC on ESPN 37 Card.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon

Tim Means vs Kevin Holland

Joaquin Buckley vs Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov vs Guram Kutateladze

Julian Marquez vs Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN+)

Adrian Yanez vs Tony Kelley

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Natalia Silva

Court McGee vs Jeremiah Wells

Ricardo Ramos vs Danny Chavez

Maria Oliveira vs Glorida de Paula

Eddie Wineland vs Cody Stamann

Phil Hawes vs Deron Winn

Roman Dolidze vs Kyle Daukaus

UFC Stats — Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett Stats

Below, we’ll break down UFC stats for each fighter.

Calvin Kattar UFC Breakdown

Calvin Kattar comes into Saturday night’s main event having fought in three straight five-round main events that have gone the distance. Kattar started his resurgence up the UFC men’s featherweight rankings with a solid stoppage win over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 249 in Jacksonville in May of 2020 and followed that up with a dominant decision win over Dan Ige just a few months later on UFC Fight Island.

Kattar started his 2021 by taking a horrific five-round beating against Max Holloway, a bout that saw Kattar take immense physical trauma as Holloway set a UFC record for significant strikes landed in a five-round fight, and in a single round. Kattar took the loss in stride and managed to bounce back in a big way with his own five-round brutalizing over Giga Chikadze back in January of this year.

Josh Emmett UFC Breakdown

Emmett comes into Saturday night with a four-fight win streak taking names like Michael Johnson, Mirsad Bektic, Shane Burgos, and Dan Ige. His last loss dates back to Feb 2018 by Jeremy Stephens.

Since then Emmett has established himself as one of the most explosive fighters in the featherweight division.

Emmett circles from the outside looking at creative angles of approach. Whether he’s feinting heavily or shuffling his way into range with a right hand or switching to southpaw to get off his kicks, there’s power in everything he throws.

A former NAIA collegiate wrestler, Emmet will have a slight edge when it comes to taking downs. While his best work is on his feet, he has an arsenal of techniques he can exercise.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s UFC Bio, record, and stats.

Calvin Kattar — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4

Age: 34

Country: USA

Height: 5’11″ (180.34 cm)

Reach: 72.0” (183 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.77 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 23-5-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 11 (48% of wins)

Josh Emmett— UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #7

Age: 37

Country: USA

Height: 5’6″ (167.64 cm)

Reach: 70.0” (178 cm)

Weight 145 lbs (65.77 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall UFC Record: 17-2-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6 (35% of wins)

The Best UFC Fight Night Betting Sites for Kattar vs Emmett in South Carolina

The best online sportsbooks are offering free bets and South Carolina betting offers for the Kattar vs Emmett fight.

MMA fans can boost their bankroll and bet on the UFC fights tonight for free.

Below, we’ll break down the best South Carolina sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the Kattar vs Emmett fight.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Kattar vs Emmett

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With free UFC bets and $1,000 in free South Carolina betting offers, MMA fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled UFC on ESPN 37 at BetOnline. MMA fans that sign up today will receive three free UFC bets including a free player prop bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free UFC bets and South Carolina betting offers at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for UFC on ESPN 37

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 125% Deposit Bonus, Up To $3,125 ✅ Recommended For Biggest UFC Betting Offer in South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans looking to cash in big South Carolina sports betting offers should sign up to BetUS. With $2,500 in free UFC bets, MMA fans can bet on Kattar vs Emmett this weekend for free.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

ON Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free UFC betting offers for Saturday’s fight at BetUS, click on the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Kattar vs Emmett

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Betting Odds In South Carolina 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

UFC fans can get their hands on the best UFC betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading South Carolina online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all UFC betting lines. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free South Carolina sports betting offers.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum South Carolina Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

ON Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free UFC bets below from MyBookie, one of the top South Carolina betting apps.

Free UFC Picks | Best UFC Bets For Calvin Kattar vs Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett comes in as the betting underdog against Calvin Kattar on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas. Emmett returned from a long hiatus due to injury back in December, picking up an impressive unanimous decision win over Dan Ige at UFC 269. With the win, Emmett propelled himself right back into the conversation in the UFC featherweight division, and with a win over Calvin Kattar, he will be able to crack the top-5 and likely set himself up for a title eliminator in the near future.

At the current price of almost 2-1 odds, Josh Emmett is the value side in this match-up, as the likelihood of him pulling off the upset is far greater than what the current betting odds are indicating.

Bet on Josh Emmett to defeat Calvin Kattar at UFC on ESPN 37.

Click on the button below to place your free UFC bets at BetOnline, one of the top South Carolinaf sports betting sites.